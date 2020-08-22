Extra special: Red Sox bullpen blows lead twice in 10-inning loss to Orioles

“It was interesting. I kind of liked it,” said Sox manager Ron Roenicke. “You get after it right away and you try to figure out what you’re going to do.”

The Red Sox suffered a 5-4 walkoff loss on Saturday night in Baltimore, but while the score proved familiar, the path to it was not. With the game tied, 3-3, after nine innings, the Sox experienced the modified 2020 format for extra innings for the first time.

Of the first 8,926 regular-season losses in Red Sox franchise history, none looked like the team’s defeat on Saturday.

Thus, to open the 10th inning, Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo — the final out of the top of the ninth inning – was placed on second base. When Orioles reliever Cole Sulser lost the strike zone, issuing three straight one-out walks (the last to Mitch Moreland), Verdugo trotted home with the go-ahead run.

It did not hold, as Matt Barnes could not close out the game in the bottom of the inning. With a runner placed on second, Cedric Mullins dropped a beautiful bunt down the first-base line, which Moreland fielded and elected to throw to third to try to catch lead runner Rio Ruiz. The tactic failed, leaving runners on the corners.

Ruiz then scored on a Barnes wild pitch, and Hanser Alberto followed with an infield single to again put runners on the corners with no outs. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Barnes recovered with a strikeout of Andrew Velazquez.

With one out, the Sox brought in Jackie Bradley Jr. as a fifth infielder. Again, the strategy faltered, as Pedro Severino lined a walkoff single to center for a 5-4 Orioles win.

“It felt weird,” said Sox starter Martin Perez. “I felt like we were playing Little League. But that’s the rules, and we have to follow the rules. And in the 10th inning, they played better than us.”

One day after the trade of Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree, the Sox blew two save opportunities, as lefty Josh Taylor — entrusted with a 3-1 lead in the eighth — allowed a two-run homer before Barnes proved unable to hold the lead in the 10th. Thus ended the Red Sox’ season-long three-game winning streak ended.

Other observations:

VERDUGO DOES IT ALL: Verdugo once again demonstrated an ability to make a multi-faceted impact. With the Red Sox trailing, 1-0, with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, he kept the one-run margin intact by throwing out lumbering Orioles runner Renato Nunez at the plate for the final out of the inning. It was the major league-leading fifth outfield assist of the year for Verdugo.

A half-inning later, after Jackie Bradley Jr. tied the game with a solo homer, Verdugo gave the Sox the lead by slamming a go-ahead, run-scoring double — his second of the game. He now has a 13-game hitting streak, but his hot streak actually extends beyond the current run.

Through his first eight games, Verdugo was hitting just .231/.286/.231. In 18 subsequent contests, he is hitting .324/.395/.662.

During the stretch, Verdugo is hitting the ball much harder while also seeing a dramatic drop in his groundball rate. Through eight games, 89 percent of the balls he’d put in play were grounders. Since then, he’s had a roughly 50-50 split between grounders and either line drives or fly balls, helping to explain a surge of extra-base hits.

Verdugo said the uptick in hard contact is not the byproduct of a swing change so much as the return of his timing while playing in big league games for the first time since being sidelined by a stress fracture in his back last August.

He was late on pitches at the start of the year, something that typically results in pounding pitches into the ground. Now, he’s catching pitches in front, allowing him to extend his arms and drive the ball in the air.

“The beginning of the season for me was kind of like my end of spring training. I was still trying to shake off a lot of rust, figure out where I was at playing. I felt like my swing was good,” said Verdugo. “My swing is the same. It’s just my contact point is different now. I’m able to get the barrel, get my hands in front of me, and now I’m lifting the ball, but it has nothing to do with swinging up. It’s just where I make contact with the ball.”

PEREZ, BRASIER PROVING THEIR VALUE: In perhaps his best outing of the season, lefthander Martin Perez showed his best stuff of the year, attacking the strike zone on a night when both his cutter (89.9 miles per hour) and four-seam fastball (93.3 m.p.h.) showed their best velocity of the year. He attributed the increased power to a change in his strength program after his prior start.

In a season-high seven innings, Perez allowed five hits (a solo homer and four singles), walked a season-low one batter, and struck out six. He threw 62 of 94 pitches (66 percent) for strikes, and left the game with a 3-1 lead.

“I was more aggressive, [with] good explosion with all my pitches,” said Perez. “I think everything was great tonight.”

Martin Perez turned in his best performance as a Red Sox, allowing just one run on five hits in seven innings. Scott Taetsch/Getty

Perez is now 2-3 with a 3.45 ERA, and while his strikeout numbers are modest, he’s limited hard contact. The performance has been that of a solid back-of-the-rotation starter — and one whose value to the Sox or a potential trade partner is increased by the fact that he has a reasonable $6.25 million option.

Ryan Brasier, meanwhile, had a remarkable outing, keeping the score knotted after reliever Josh Taylor allowed a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth. In 1 scoreless innings, Brasier featured a dazzling fastball/slider combination, generating nine swings-and-misses among his 21 pitches — including six whiffs on 10 fastballs, a pitch that averaged 96 m.p.h. With the trade deadline looming, teams in need of bullpen upgrades will surely take notice.

A BUILDING BLOCK FOR BRADLEY? Bradley entered Saturday amidst a frigid stretch, hitting .153 with a .414 OPS over his previous 19 games. But as has often been the case throughout his career, the outfielder found refuge at Camden Yards, where he blasted his first homer of the season (a solo shot) in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game, 1-1.

The location of the homer was significant on two counts. Broadly, Bradley continued to delight in Charm City, as he has more homers at Camden Yards (11) than any other park as a visitor. Perhaps more significantly, the ball cleared the fence in left-center, usually a sign that Bradley has grooved his swing in a way that previously has been a harbinger of hot streaks.

