Road games will be no vacation for NFL teams

But Belichick shouldn’t have much of an issue keeping his players focused on football on road trips in 2020. The NFL released its eight-page travel guidelines this past week, and not only will players be constantly reminded about social distancing and staying safe from COVID-19, but frankly, they won’t have much freedom to do anything but play football.

When the Patriots play a road game in a desirable locale — say, Miami or New Orleans — Bill Belichick often reminds his players that it is a business trip. If they want to see the sights and taste the nightlife, they can always come back in the offseason.

“Certainly there are a lot of details to work out, not only on away games but also home games,” Belichick said. “In the meantime, I feel our preparations are pretty well on target, and of course we’ll be in compliance with whatever we need to do.”

The pandemic is not under control in many parts of the country, but the NFL is still moving forward with games in hot spots such as Miami and Houston. The league will remain flexible about moving games, but otherwise believes that the travel and game-day protocols are strong enough to provide safe environments. NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said the league is working with teams to help identify hotels and venues in each city that will be safe to use.

“We tried, with the Players Association, to think about every aspect of team travel, from planes to buses to hotels to staffing to meals to transport to and from the stadium,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer. “That will be consistent across the league, and ensure we put our teams in the safest possible environment wherever they may be.”

Road trips will hardly be vacations; as the policy states, “Clubs must endeavor to travel in a controlled environment at all times and maintain physical distancing.”

And these rules apply not just to players but to every member of a team’s “traveling party” (limited to 110 non-players):

▪ There are, of course, the basics: Everyone has to wear a mask on the bus, plane, and in meetings at the hotel; physical distancing is encouraged; separate entrances to the hotel need to be secured.

▪ Teams are still encouraged to travel on the day before games, and for cross-country trips, they will still be allowed to travel two days before the game. But the preparation starts several days in advance.

▪ Each team has to ensure that the hotel not only can disinfect every room before arrival (using the NFL’s disinfection guidelines), but that there is also proper filtration and airflow. Team planes and buses also must be disinfected before being used. All bus, airline, and hotel staff that will have contact with the team have to go through COVID-19 screening, and in some cases may be required to produce a negative test before interacting with the team.

▪ Teams are encouraged to charter a second plane to promote social distancing, and will almost certainly have to hire more buses, since only 50 percent capacity is allowed.

▪ Players may get a package of wipes, sanitizer, gloves, and snacks before they get on the bus or plane, or have one waiting for them at their seats. They will be asked to wipe down their seats, and to wipe down their luggage after the flight. Players will be asked to handle their own luggage the entire time.

▪ On the flight, all meals will be prepackaged, and all condiments, utensils, and drinks will be single-serve. Players are supposed to have an empty seat next to them.

▪ Once at the hotel, every player and coach will be given his own room (no roommates). No one outside the team is allowed in any hotel room (i.e. girlfriends, family members, or others).

▪ Teams are expected to get a block of rooms (preferably on a low floor, to allow people to use stairs instead of elevators) that is isolated from the rest of the hotel.

▪ Getting in a workout will be difficult, if not impossible. No one can use the fitness center, pool, sauna, or other shared hotel facilities unless those areas are closed to the public and have been disinfected.

The NFL doesn’t want players and coaches leaving the team hotel. Eating out in restaurants is prohibited, and they also can’t use taxis, ride-sharing services and public transportation. They can, however, get room service or use third-party food delivery . Teams are encouraged to provide “welcome amenities” of food and drink in rooms for players when they arrive, so they don’t have to go to the front desk or a local market.

▪ In rooms with multiple people (i.e. the hotel meal room and meeting rooms), high-touch surfaces have to be disinfected three times per day, and all other surfaces once a day. Hand sanitizer stations must be set up throughout the meal room. And hotels may not clean individual rooms until after the team has left (unless it’s a multiple-night stay).

▪ The check-out process is to be done remotely and entirely hands-free for every member of the team.

▪ After the game, players will undergo TSA screening at the stadium (as they usually do), get right on their recently disinfected bus, drive to their recently disinfected airplane, and fly home.

It certainly won’t be a vacation. But the NFL is hopeful that the protocols will keep everyone safe. And Belichick doesn’t expect it to interfere with football.

“In the big picture, I don’t think our travel situation will alter too dramatically from what it’s been in the past,” he said.

IN WITH THE NEW

More changes for this season

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a pass at training camp while a team staffer wearing a mask looked on. Chris Carlson/Associated Press

▪ The NFL still hasn’t announced whether it will postpone or cancel games should a team suffer a COVID-19 outbreak. But the league has been busy preparing for every scenario, and is creating a neutral Competitive Advisory Committee to make these types of decisions.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said the committee will comprise former general managers, players, and coaches, who will help determine if a game should be postponed or canceled, and how playoff seeding should work if teams don’t have the same number of games or division games.

Per Pro Football Talk, the committee will be: Champ Bailey, Isaac Bruce, Charley Casserly, Tom Coughlin, Marvin Lewis, Troy Polamalu, Bill Polian, and Rick Smith.

▪ Not surprisingly, access to the field will be tightly restricted. The NFL’s game-day protocols don’t allow sideline reporters (TV or radio), pregame media reports, mascots, or cheerleaders on the field. Non-active players will no longer be allowed on the sideline during games.

▪ We already know that the NFL banned postgame jersey swaps, and apparently it is doing away with postgame handshakes, too. States the protocol: “Home and Away Teams are prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of one another.”

▪ The NFL tweaked its COVID-19 testing plan this past week to reduce the number of tests it is performing. In accordance with new CDC guidelines, the NFL said that if a player or staffer has a known positive case, he can avoid testing for 90 days after his recovery. The player still has to wear a mask and practice social distancing, but doesn’t have to get tested for three months.

▪ Vincent acknowledged that Saints coach Sean Payton, at a recent Competition Committee meeting, brought up the concept of going to a “bubble” for the postseason. Vincent said the NFL is considering it, but I wouldn’t count on it.

First of all, Vincent is “not sure that that’s something we can do legally,” as moving to a bubble would require the consent of the NFLPA. But the NFL also believes in its game-day and facility protocols, and will take a wait-and-see approach before considering something as drastic as a bubble.

▪ The NFL usually has 17 officiating crews, and a team almost never sees the same crew more than once or twice per season. But teams probably will see the same officials a few times this year, as Vincent said the league will use a “regionalized approach” to officiating to cut down on travel.

ETC.

Costly injury for Cowboys’ McCoy

Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, right, tore his right quadriceps during practice this week, ending his season. Vernon Bryant/Associated Press

The video was heartbreaking to watch — Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy falling backward and tearing his right quadriceps during a seemingly innocuous one-on-one drill. McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Buccaneers, was supposed to be the centerpiece of the Cowboys’ defensive line. Instead, he suffered a season-ending injury during his first full-contact practice.

Not only did it cost the Cowboys a dominant interior player, but it cost McCoy a lot of money — $2.5 million in guaranteed salary this year, $1.5 million in guaranteed salary next year, plus $1.5 million in roster bonuses and incentives this year.

When most players suffer season-ending injuries during training camp, they go on injured reserve and are entitled to their full salary. But McCoy’s contract came with an injury waiver specifically related to his right quad, nullifying his guaranteed salary should he suffer an injury to the area.

The contract states that the Cowboys diagnosed McCoy with “chronic quad tendinitis” during his physical, that McCoy acknowledged the injury occurred before his time with the Cowboys, and that “without execution of the injury waiver, club would not have allowed player employment with the club.”

What I find so fascinating about this is that McCoy, 32, has no documented history of quad injuries. He played in all 16 games with the Panthers last year, and hasn’t missed more than three games in a season since 2011. He has missed games for a sprained knee, broken hand, torn biceps, and sprained ankle, but no documented history of a quad injury.

Yet not only was McCoy’s quad tendinitis so bad that the Cowboys required an injury waiver in his contract, he didn’t even last one full-contact practice before suffering a significant injury.

While it may seem cruel for the Cowboys to cut McCoy and avoid paying his salary, he probably should feel lucky that he still comes away with a $3 million signing bonus. And his injury makes you realize that there are likely hundreds of players dealing with injuries that the general public has no idea about.

Smith an early star at Dallas camp

Aldon Smith hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015 because of violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. But the former first-round pick is back in good graces, and he is turning heads in Cowboys camp.

“Once you walked away from practice, you’d say, ‘Hey, who the hell was No. 58?‘ ” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

Smith, the seventh overall pick in 2011, had 33½ sacks for San Francisco in his first two seasons before substance abuse sent his career spiraling. But he is only 30 (he turns 31 next month), he added about 15 pounds of muscle to his frame, and he is impressing his new teammates and coaches. On the first day of practice, Smith nearly picked off a screen pass intended for Ezekiel Elliott.

“You can see his power. His length is extraordinary,” McCarthy said. “I’m very, very happy with where Aldon is right now.”

Washington anything but boring

Washington coach Ron Rivera on Thursday announced he was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The two Los Angeles teams were chosen for HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” but the Washington Football Team has become a veritable soap opera.

In the past two months, the minority partners have put their shares up for sale, owner Dan Snyder was strong-armed into dropping the team’s nickname, and several former employees accused the team of creating a toxic culture of sexual harassment. Snyder’s minority partners also may be attempting a coup to wrest control of the team from him.

Then came the heartwarming story this past week of Alex Smith being cleared for football and returning to the roster two years after suffering a leg injury that nearly cost him amputation and possibly his life.

And Washington broke new ground with the hiring of Julie Donaldson as its senior vice president of media, making her the first woman to be a part of an NFL radio broadcast team, and again last week with the hiring of Jason Wright as the NFL’s first minority team president.

But just when it looked like the drama had died down, new coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday night that he was recently diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. Rivera plans to coach through his recovery, but will take time off if he needs to.

Here’s wishing Rivera, one of the NFL’s truly good guys, all the best in his battle against cancer. Certainly, he did not expect to experience these types of highs and lows when he took the job back in January.

Extra points

New Giants coach Joe Judge may want to tread carefully with the “tough guy” act, as Josh McDaniels learned during his brief time as Broncos head coach. That said, people need to chill out and let the man coach. The Giants obviously want Judge to bring some discipline to the program, and there’s nothing wrong with having players run laps after making mistakes in practice. We practically deify Bill Belichick for his old-school approach to practices. Brian Flores’s tough love didn’t go over well at first in Miami, either, but by the end of the season, his players loved him and were playing hard for him … One player to keep an eye on this camp: 49ers running back Jerrick McKinnon. The 49ers signed him to a big contract before the 2018 season, but he tore an ACL on the first day of practice, reinjured it last year, and hasn’t played a down in two seasons. But McKinnon is finally healthy, and coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to use him as his passing back. “We just hope he can keep going at it each day, because we’re really excited about the player we have,” Shanahan told KNBR radio … My first thought when I saw that the NFL’s Next Gen Stats ranked the Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson as the top two coverage cornerbacks in 2019: They must have played against a lot of bad quarterbacks (which they did). Gilmore was fantastic last year and deserved the Defensive Player of the Year award, while Jackson had a great season. But Jackson is not the second-best cornerback in the game, and I suspect his numbers will dip this year when he plays better quarterbacks … Whatever happened to Colin Kaepernick getting a job? There has been zero buzz surrounding him, and the Titans, who would have been a great fit, just signed Trevor Siemian to be their backup. It doesn’t seem like teams are that interested in signing Kaepernick, nor does he seem much interested in signing for a backup spot.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin