Stars open Western Conference semifinals with win over Avalanche

Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and had an assist for the Avalanche, who lost top goalie Philipp Grubauer to an injury early in the second period. Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson was severely limited after his right leg appeared to awkwardly turn midway through the first period, though returned for the start of the second before leaving the bench again late in the period.

After that top line of Radulov, captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin had no points in the Stars' seven-goal finale in the opening series, the trio combined for a goal four minutes into Game 1 against Colorado, and teamed up for another goal in the second period.

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist as the top Dallas line finally came to life, and the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Saturday night to open the second-round Western Conference playoff series in Edmonton.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Monday night.

Advertisement

Seguin opened the scoring with his first goal of this postseason, taking Benn’s pass from behind the net. Benn had three assists and Seguin also had an assist. The eight points by that top line were only two fewer than they combined for in the first nine postseason games.

Former Colorado player Blake Comeau and Roope Hintz also had their first goals of the postseason for the Stars. The shot by Hintz provided a cushion midway through the third period.

The Stars led 3-1 late in the first period after Benn got control of a bouncing puck for an odd-man rush. He made a cross-ice pass to Radulov, who then scored on a slight backhander through the legs of Grubauer.

Colorado's goalie went face down on the ice after pushing away a shot with his right skate in the second period. He stayed that way for several moments before being helped off and replaced by Pavel Francouz, who had 27 saves in a 4-0 shutout over the Stars in round-robin play 2 1/2 weeks earlier in Edmonton.

Advertisement

After Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog got his first goal of the postseason, a nifty poke around the post after going past the net to get within 3-2 five minutes into the second period, Radulov got his second goal to restore the Stars' two-goal lead right after coming back on the ice.

Radulov was behind the coverage and got in an odd-man rush with Seguin, whose hard shot ricocheted off Francouz. Radulov scored on the rebound for his fourth playoff goal.

Dallas never trailed, though MacKinnon got the puck from Landeskog and took a shot from above the circles that got past Stars goalie Anton Khudobin to tie the game just more than a minute after Radulov’s first goal. Comeau put the Stars ahead to stay on his 57-foot shot that deflected off the stick of Avs defender Ryan Graves midway through the first.

Khudobin had 28 saves for Dallas, including a sliding save when have to come all the way across the net to stop a shot by Landeskog with about seven minutes left in the first period. That came about a minute after defenseman John Klingberg knocked a puck away to keep Colorado’s Ian Cole from being to take advantage of an open net after a rebound.

Grubauer, who was 5-0-1 with a 1.49 goals against average and .937 save percentage coming in, allowed three goals on 10 shots. Francouz stopped 18 of 20 shots.

Advertisement

…

The Vancouver Canucks brought a bright, young team to the Western Conference bubble, lacking in postseason experience but boasting several budding stars.

They're playing like they're planning to stay awhile.

The Canucks sent St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington to the bench early with three scores in a span of 6:03 in the second period, eliminating the defending champion Blues with a 6-2 victory in Game 6 of their first round series Friday night.

“It always feels good when you play like that and it pays off,” said Jay Beagle, who scored just 3:45 into the game to get the Canucks going.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (left) and teammate Oscar Fantenberg celebrate Friday night's Game 6 win that finished off the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues. JASON FRANSON/Associated Press

Blues coach Craig Berube put Binnington, the rookie star of last season’s out-of-nowhere run to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, back in the net after winning two of the last three with Jake Allen.

“He had some practice there and worked on his game,” Berube said, “and it’s a gut feeling.”

Binnington gave up four goals on 18 shots and was pulled for Allen at the 8:06 mark of the second period after Brock Boeser's power play goal gave the Canucks a commanding 4-0 lead.

“After the whole pandemic, everyone came back to camp in shape and worked extremely hard,” Boeser said. “We’re all super committed, and I think you can see that on the ice.”

Antoine Roussel and Troy Stecher also scored on Binnington, who went 0-5 in the Edmonton bubble including three losses in this series. After Berube emptied the net with about eight minutes left, Tyler Motte tacked on two more goals after a two-goal effort in Game 5.

Advertisement

Brandon Sutter had three assists, Elias Pettersson had two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves for the Canucks, who are the only one of the seven Canadian clubs among the final eight teams still alive in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Vancouver advanced to play the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round beginning Sunday night.

Pettersson, an integral part of the talented young core, matched Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon with a league-high 13 points in this most unusual postseason.

“His overall game has been unreal. What makes him special is just his compete,” Beagle said.

Jaden Schwartz had two goals in the third period for the Blues, who went 2-6-1 in the Western Conference bubble while missing several key players to injuries. They were 0-2-1 in seeding games.

The Canucks took an aggressive tack from the opening faceoff. The Blues were about to escape their zone after a heavy forecheck by Vancouver, but left wing Jacob de la Rose accidentally stepped on the puck as he tried to start a rush the other way.

Beagle snagged it, pivoted toward the slot and snapped a shot that clipped Binnington's left shoulder on the way into the upper corner of the net. The Canucks scored first in all but one game in the series.

“We did terrible stuff helping him out. We have to defend better,” Blues center Ryan O'Reilly said. “It’s on us, the guys in front of him. It wasn’t good enough for him. It’s embarrassing by us.”

Advertisement

For much of the night, the Canucks had the Blues on their heels. The third goal, by Stecher, was set up by a tic-tac-toe sequence including Sutter and Pettersson that was so slick NBC Sports Network announcer Kenny Albert exclaimed on the broadcast, “They look like the Globetrotters out there!”

“I’m seeing a lot of sacrifices and a lot of unselfish players who are willing to take the extra stride,” Markstrom said. “I just see a tight group in front of me.”