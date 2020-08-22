Stephen Strasburg needs surgery, likely done for season

"Hopefully the surgery goes well, " Martinez said, when asked if this officially shut down Strasburg for the year. "The biggest thing is that the surgery relieves anything he has and that he's able to rehab and come back, come back strong, next spring training. Long-term goal, that's what we're hoping for."

The Washington Nationals placed Stephen Strasburg on the 60-day injured list, and the starter will undergo surgery next week for carpal tunnel in his right hand. The procedure will almost certainly end his 2020 season, with manager Dave Martinez saying Saturday that the Nationals hope to have him healthy for spring training next February.

"If a miracle happens, and, you know . . ." Martinez continued, not finishing the thought. "But he's still got to ramp up and I don't see that being the case. We want to make sure that he's 100 percent when he comes back, and we don't want anything else to break down on him. We're going to take this very slowly and carefully."

The righty threw just five total innings this summer. He was first bothered by nerve irritation in his right hand in early July, leading him to miss his first two appearances. Then he returned Aug. 9, still felt tingling, and exited his next start, on Aug. 14, after just 14 pitches.









Yankees’ Torres out 2-3 weeks

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said shortstop Gleyber Torres will miss at least 2-3 weeks with Grade 1 left quad and hamstring strains suffered in Thursday’s loss to the Rays.

Torres has struggled since the restart, batting .231/.341/.295 with two doubles, one homer, and six RBIs in 24 games.

The timeline is less clear for righthander James Paxton, who will not throw for 14 days due to a Grade 1 strain of his left forearm flexor, Boone said.

Twins’ Odorizzi headed to IL

The Twins placed righthanders Jake Odorizzi and Zack Littell on the 10-day IL and transferred another righthander, Homer Bailey, to the 45-day injured list. Odorizzi, who suffered a chest contusion after getting hit by a line drive Friday night, has made three starts for the Twins this season, going 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA. Littell made six appearances for the Twins, allowing seven runs and 12 hits on 6⅓ innings. Bailey (right biceps tendinitis) made one start for the Twins in late July, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings.



