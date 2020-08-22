Unheralded Sophia Popov takes 3-shot lead into final round of Women’s British Open

The 27-year-old German was 4 under par overall and one of just three players under par after 54 holes, all of whom are looking for their first major title. World No. 8 Minjee Lee of Australia and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand both shot 69 to be tied for second place on 1 under.

Popov set up what could be a life-changing day on the links by shooting a bogey-free, 4-under 67 that tied the low score of the third round on Saturday.

Her ranking close to No. 400, Sophia Popov was pushing a trolley for her best friend at an LPGA Tour event in the United States three weeks ago. On Sunday, she’ll take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon in southwest Scotland.

Advertisement

Popov only qualified for the British Open courtesy of a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, which she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn't attend due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, she was playing on the second-tier Symetra Tour in Phoenix last week, tying for second, as she looks to regain her playing status on the LPGA Tour that she lost — by one stroke — at Q-School last season.

She has been the epitome of consistency at Troon and steered largely clear of trouble on Saturday to score the first bogey-free round of this tournament on a day when the wind relented somewhat, leading to the lowest scores of the week.

Popov made eagle at the par-5 fourth hole after hitting driver from the fairway to within 8 feet, and added birdies at Nos. 12 and 17. Also key was a long par putt at No. 11 that maintained her momentum.

If she holds her nerve on Sunday, she will become the first female major winner from Germany.

Advertisement

“Now it’s just me vs, pressure and shot-making in the right moments,” said Popov, who is now ranked No. 304 — Suwannapura is No. 138 — and is playing her first British Open since 2011.

“There are going to be a lot of nerves tomorrow," she added. "It's a position I have never been in, so we will have to see how it goes and play one shot at a time.”

European — Connor Syme of Scotland and Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden were tied for the lead, three shots clear of the field, after the third round of the Wales Open in Newport. Syme, seeking his first professional title and up two after the second round, birdied the last hole for the third time this week to shoot a 1-under-par 70 and join Soderberg on 7 under overall. Soderberg had already signed for a bogey-free 68 as he searches for his second victory on the tour, after the European Masters last year. Sami Valimaki of Finland is third after a 67, the best round of the day.