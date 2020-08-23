BPL offers museum passes to local institutions

Boston Public Library cardholders can now access free and discounted passes to local museums. Effective immediately, the Museum Pass program includes nine spots, including the Institute of Contemporary Art, Larz Anderson Auto Museum, and New England Aquarium. New locations will be added as they reopen in the coming months.

Some passes may be physical, in which case a cardholder will need to return the pass to a BPL location after use. These passes will be subject to late fees. Others will be paper coupons or digital passes that require an e-mail address and no physical pickup. Each institution may have their own ticketing and reservation methods beyond the library pass.