Brockton man arrested for gun possession after violating coronavirus curfew

A Brockton man was arrested early Sunday on gun charges after he was caught violating the city’s coronavirus curfew, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said.

State Police arrested Jair Barros, 34, in the area of 535 Westgate Drive around 12:21 a.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement. State Police saw Barros outside a parked car when they were enforcing the city’s overnight curfew to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“State Troopers approached the man and inquired if he was an essential worker or responding to an emergency,” the statement said. “The man, who was not wearing a mask, answered negatively.”