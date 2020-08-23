Dennis woman identified as victim of fatal Dorchester crash

The victim of a fatal multi-vehicle Dorchester accident Saturday evening was identified as 39-year-old Ashley Rose Jimenez of Dennis, according to State Police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a Nissan Altima, driven by Jimenez, struck a traffic barrier attenuator on Interstate 93 near Exit 14, went out of control around 7:40 p.m. and hit a Brewster ambulance that was transporting a patient, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash after the initial collision, the statement said.