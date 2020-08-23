Dennis woman identified as victim of fatal Dorchester crash

The victim of a fatal multi-vehicle Dorchester accident Saturday evening was identified as 39-year-old Ashley Rose Jimenez of Dennis, according to State Police.
A preliminary investigation suggests that a Nissan Altima, driven by Jimenez, struck a traffic barrier attenuator on Interstate 93 near Exit 14, went out of control around 7:40 p.m. and hit a Brewster ambulance that was transporting a patient, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash after the initial collision, the statement said.
Jimenez suffered severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene, the statement said.
Two Brewster EMS medics, the patient they were transporting, and a man from one of the other involved vehicles were transported to Boston Medical Center with minor injuries, State Police said.
Troopers found small open and closed bottles of alcohol inside the Nissan, the statement said.
State Police had received reports of a vehicle matching the description of the Nissan Altima being driven erratically on Route 3 earlier Saturday, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.
