Joe Kennedy’s big risk

For a moment, the stranger’s presence here, in the heart of Nubian Station on a recent weekday afternoon, seemed to leave her puzzled. But in the next instant, the young man’s name — that name — suddenly came to her.

The woman looked up from her seat on the bus bench to find a curious sight: a jovial redhead standing before her, offering up a fist-bump.

For generations, no name in Massachusetts politics has held more clout. But Joseph P. Kennedy III — 39-year-old congressman, heir to the Kennedy dynasty — suddenly finds himself in the fight of his political life. Once a heavy favorite in his bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Edward J. Markey for a Senate seat, Kennedy is now locked in a tight and increasingly contentious race.

And as he seeks to convince voters that he’s much more than the entitled, ambitious rich kid his critics claim, the famous name that helped carry him to easy victories in each of his four runs for Congress can seem, at times, less a boon than a burden.

When Kennedy announced his intention last summer to run, some wondered whether the incumbent might simply ride off into the sunset rather than endure what seemed an inevitable loss, so strong was the Kennedy brand.

But public polling, which once showed Kennedy holding a sizable lead, now has Markey with a slight edge with just a week remaining in a race that has seen a number of unforeseen developments: shifting political winds, national protests on police brutality and race, and an opponent who has consistently sought to weaponize the Kennedy surname.

While the ongoing pandemic has represented a significant disruption to both campaigns, it’s fair to wonder whether the effects have been felt more acutely by Kennedy, who, lacking his opponent’s decades of policy chops, relies heavily on his ability to connect in-person with would-be voters.

For much of the campaign, Kennedy has been relegated to the attic office of his Newton home, a guy who thrives on handshakes and fist bumps forced to settle for Zoom events and Facebook Q-and-A’s. Even his smile — a political asset if ever there was one — has been largely AWOL during the campaign, hidden behind the indignity of a face mask.

“I think his youthful energy was taken off-stage because of the pandemic,” said Mark Horan, a Democratic strategist not working on either campaign but who has worked for Markey in the past. “Markey doesn’t lack for energy, believe me. But there’s something about seeing a young Kennedy in action that has a flavor to it.”

In recent weeks, as the pandemic has loosened its grip on the state, Kennedy has scrambled to make up for lost time. He has returned to the campaign trail with a flurry, and in last week’s 24-hour marathon session, which included 19 stops across the state, his noticeably lax adherence to social distancing guidelines was perhaps a byproduct of his time spent in isolation.

He fist-bumped. He shook hands. He bear-hugged.

To be sure, a Kennedy campaign appearance is an event.

There are selfie requests and “Hey Joe!”s. People want to talk to him about vaccines, about his famous great-uncle, about the time they met him way back when. When he isn’t looking, they sneak cellphone photos.

At the Double Down Diner in Taunton, where Kennedy was set to make an appearance Thursday morning, a waitress named Pam Meady waited nervously, peeking through the front window between ferrying cups of coffee and plates of eggs to customers.

“I wasn’t supposed to work today,” she admitted. “But I wanted to come in and meet him.”

Grandmothers — many of whom remember casting ballots for his famous relatives decades ago — love him. When Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown recently brought Kennedy to the home of his own grandmother, the 92-year-old woman immediately tried to set the young politician up with her daughter.

Kennedy — who married Lauren Birchfield Kennedy in 2012 after the two met in a Harvard Law School class taught by Elizabeth Warren — politely declined. Still, said Brown, his grandmother called everyone she knew afterward to brag that “a Kennedy came to visit her.”

But even as his family name propels his campaign forward, the election has raised questions about whether it holds the unequivocal sway it once did.

As recently as two decades ago, it would’ve been unthinkable to take shots at the Kennedy family legacy in a Massachusetts political race. But Markey’s increasingly pointed mentions of the family in recent weeks — headlined by a viral video earlier this month riffing on a famous speech by JFK — have coincided with his rise in the polls.

Markey, who has garnered the endorsement of Representative and Twitter powerhouse Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while becoming something of a social media maestro in his own right, has also captured the support of a vocal group of young progressives not old enough to remember the past accomplishments of the Kennedy clan.

“You’re seeing sort of the inevitable diminution of the halo effect,” said Barney Frank, who before retiring held the House seat Kennedy now occupies and who has been critical of his decision to challenge Markey. “It hasn’t fallen off a cliff; it’s still a factor.

“But it’s not an automatic gimme.”

The tenuousness of the race was evident last Thursday, when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi handed Kennedy his biggest endorsement to date, crediting him with helping Democrats retake the House in 2018.

Yet it quickly generated progressive backlash from Markey backers such as Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins (”a privileged, legacy candidate“ she called Kennedy), and Representative Ro Khanna, a rising California Democrat who predicted that the endorsement would ultimately backfire.

For Kennedy, the challenge of the campaign has no doubt taken a toll. As the campaign has progressed, he has stopped checking Twitter, he said, where Markey supporters have been quick to launch offensives. And asked during last week’s final debate when he’d last cried, Kennedy replied, “Yesterday.”

(Asked this week by the Globe to elaborate, Kennedy said he’d been disappointed by his opponent’s efforts to detract from his family’s legacy. “Talking about family members that I am obviously extremely proud of [and] that I think gave a lot to this country, and somehow trying to either denigrate their commitment or appropriate their work, was upsetting,” he said.)

But if anything, Kennedy said, the events of the past few months — the pandemic, the social justice protests — have only solidified his decision to run.

“Look, it was a risk for me, yes,” he said. “I still to this day think that risk is worth it, because I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing or the right thing to do to tell the Massachusetts public, the American public, [to] wait six more years with somebody that hasn’t given that all — that isn’t giving that all.”

Win or lose, Joe Kennedy III will not go hungry. He is a Stanford-educated man with a law degree from Harvard. And he is young enough, at 39, to mount a political comeback if the election goes Markey’s way.

He insists he hasn’t spent a moment thinking about what happens if he wakes up on Sept. 2 a loser; for now he says he is devoted to this race.

But despite the inherent risk involved, this is still New England, and there are certain things you’d be wise not to bet against. Tom Brady, trailing by six with two minutes and 80 yards to go. Pedro Martinez with two outs and runners on the corners, Game 6 hanging in the balance.

And a Kennedy, sleeves rolled up, back-slapping his way through the final days of a Massachusetts political campaign.





Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.