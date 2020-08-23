Man falls into Tyngsborough quarry, sustains severe head injuries

While en route to the scene, officers were told that the man had been found and was unconscious. Police could not find the victim when they first arrived at the quarry but located one of his friends, officials said.

At 12:43 a.m., officers were called to Bear Hill Quarry after a Tyngsborough man had tumbled off its side and disappeared while walking with a group of friends, Tyngsborough police said in a statement.

A 21-year-old man sustained severe injuries after he fell 30 feet at a quarry in Tyngsborough early Sunday, officials said.

The friend used an ATV to bring an officer to the spot where the victim had fallen. They found the man on a path at the end of a cul-de-sac on Wilson Way, officials said.

Advertisement

The man had sustained severe head injuries in the fall and was treated at the scene by police, authorities said. He was taken out of the area on an off-road vehicle and med-flighted to a Boston hospital from a landing zone on Montana Drive.

The Tyngsborough and Westford fire departments, along with Groton and Dunstable police, also responded to the scene.

“This was a challenging call to respond to given the difficulties posed by darkness and rough terrain, and I’m grateful for the outstanding work of our officers and all those who responded from our partner agencies,” Tyngsborough Police Chief Richard D. Howe said. “I am also hopeful for the recovery of the man injured in this incident.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.