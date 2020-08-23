fb-pixel;

Police seek man in Springfield Walmart who hugged customers, then told them they have COVID-19

By Stefania Lugli Globe Correspondent,Updated August 23, 2020, 1 hour ago

Springfield police request the public’s help in identifying a suspect who hugged several Walmart shoppers then told them they now have COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, police said the incident occurred at the Walmart on Boston Road about 7 p.m. on Aug. 15.

According to police, the suspect removed an item from one victim’s hands before wrapping his arms around him in a hug.

“Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid,” the suspect said. Police said he walked away laughing.

The victim, who is a cancer survivor, did not know the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Springfield police at (413) 787-6355 or message them on Facebook.

