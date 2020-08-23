Police seek man in Springfield Walmart who hugged customers, then told them they have COVID-19

Springfield police request the public’s help in identifying a suspect who hugged several Walmart shoppers then told them they now have COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, police said the incident occurred at the Walmart on Boston Road about 7 p.m. on Aug. 15.
According to police, the suspect removed an item from one victim’s hands before wrapping his arms around him in a hug.
“Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid,” the suspect said. Police said he walked away laughing.
The victim, who is a cancer survivor, did not know the suspect.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Springfield police at (413) 787-6355 or message them on Facebook.
The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is seeking your help to identify this individual from an incident at the Walmart...Posted by Springfield Police Department on Friday, 21 August 2020