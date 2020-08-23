Severe thunderstorm, flood warnings issued for parts of Mass., including Boston

The storm warning includes much of the greater Boston area and several communities in central Massachusetts, such as Cambridge, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Brookline, Medford, Arlington, Marlborough, Natick, Watertown, Lexington, Wellesley, Belmont, Stoneham, Winchester, Hudson, Concord and Sudbury, according to the National Weather Service .

Warnings for severe thunderstorms and flooding were issued for much of Massachusetts, including the Boston area, for late Sunday afternoon and early evening, and at least 25,000 people were without power as the storms rolled through.

Residents in these areas could experience wind speeds up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail. Torrential rain and flash flooding could accompany the storm, forecasters said.

Severe flooding warnings were also issued for Essex County and northeastern Massachusetts until 6 p.m.

A flood warning was also issued for Boston and the MetroWest area until 7 p.m., and for parts of Eastern Worcester and Southern Middlesex counties until 7:15 p.m.

“Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” weather service officials wrote in the storm warning.

A severe storm was located over Lynn around 5:15 p.m. and was moving east at about 15 miles per hour, officials said. Heavy thunder could be heard over Medford around 4:45 p.m., and at 5 p.m. lightning was seen over Boston.

National Weather Service meteorologists urged people in areas impacted by the storm to move to the lowest room of the building.

About 25,000 people had lost power around 5 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. About 1,500 people had lost power in Boxford, and another 2,200 lost power in the Worcester County town of Harvard. Parts of Essex and Worcester counties, such as Gloucester and Petersham, also had significant outages.

Weather service officials said there were reports of “pockets of significant wind damage and downed trees across central and northeast Massachusetts.”

“Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible,” officials wrote.

