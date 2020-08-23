Shuttles replace some Orange Line trains after wind loosens railing near Oak Grove station

Shuttles are replacing Orange Line trains between Oak Grove and Wellington stations Sunday night after wind loosened a railing above the tracks near Oak Grove, the MBTA said.
The MBTA said in a tweet at 7:15 p.m. that shuttles would replace trains between the stations. Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman, said that personnel were repairing the railing Sunday night.
“Please expect delays as buses are sent,” the tweet said.
The MBTA said in a tweet at 8:18 p.m. that trains will change direction at Wellington instead of Oak Grove.
The Orange Line was plagued with issues Sunday. Service was delayed for about an hour Sunday afternoon, the MBTA said, after a train had a mechanical issue at Wellington. A train with a mechanical issue at Sullivan Square station caused delays for about 30 minutes.
Orange Line Update: Shuttle buses continue to replace Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Wellington. Northbound trains will stand at stations as trains change directions at Wellington. https://t.co/mEpreKFGjv— MBTA (@MBTA) August 24, 2020
