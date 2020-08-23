Shuttles replace some Orange Line trains after wind loosens railing near Oak Grove station

Shuttles are replacing Orange Line trains between Oak Grove and Wellington stations Sunday night after wind loosened a railing above the tracks near Oak Grove, the MBTA said.

The MBTA said in a tweet at 7:15 p.m. that shuttles would replace trains between the stations. Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman, said that personnel were repairing the railing Sunday night.

“Please expect delays as buses are sent,” the tweet said.