These videos and photos show how intense Sunday’s thunderstorms were

A video from Caraline Moholland in Wakefield shows rain pounding a window Sunday afternoon as thunder boomed outside.

As thunderstorms rolled into Massachusetts late Sunday afternoon and threatened flooding in Boston, images from the storm showed thunder and rain lashing parts of the state.

Drone photos from Twitter user Henry Swenson show dark clouds swirling over Topsfield as the storm rolled in around 5 p.m.

Firefighters responded to College Road in Concord after a large tree fell down on power lines during the storm. The section of College Road near Barrett’s Mill Road remains closed, officials said.

Drivers navigated through drenched roadways on Route 1 in Saugus Sunday afternoon as rain drenched the town.

A video from Wakefield showed treetops blowing in the wind, and subsequent photos showed tree roots ripped from the ground.









