These videos and photos show how intense Sunday’s thunderstorms were

As thunderstorms rolled into Massachusetts late Sunday afternoon and threatened flooding in Boston, images from the storm showed thunder and rain lashing parts of the state.
A video from Caraline Moholland in Wakefield shows rain pounding a window Sunday afternoon as thunder boomed outside.
@NWSBoston @ericfisher @TerryWBZ wow. A STORM here in Wakefield. Lightning and thunder increasing as I post. Of course we have moved inside. A strong one in Middlesex, Ct! pic.twitter.com/iifD257g3T— Caraline Moholland (@cmoholland1) August 23, 2020
Drone photos from Twitter user Henry Swenson show dark clouds swirling over Topsfield as the storm rolled in around 5 p.m.
Some Drone pictures of the storms coming in from Topsfield MA. Was pretty insane! @MattNBCBoston @TimNBCBoston @NWSBoston @ChrisGNBCBoston @PeteNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/ChprFc29cO— ❄️Henry Swenson🏂 (@HenrySwenson) August 23, 2020
Firefighters responded to College Road in Concord after a large tree fell down on power lines during the storm. The section of College Road near Barrett’s Mill Road remains closed, officials said.
Concord police and fire are on College Rd with a tree down on the wires. College Rd is closed at Barrett’s Mill Rd. Please seek alternate routes. @CMLPmedia is responding. @ConcordMAPD pic.twitter.com/2B92aIlrHA— Concord Fire-EMS (@ConcordMAFire) August 23, 2020
Drivers navigated through drenched roadways on Route 1 in Saugus Sunday afternoon as rain drenched the town.
Flooding Route One Saugus. @PeteNBCBoston @KevinBoston25 @jreineron7 @ericfisher @MetMikeWCVB @kellyannwx @WxManAJB @JBrewerBoston25 @VickiGrafWX @CecyTelemundo @joshwurster_ @JackieLayerOn7 @JaisolWX @ChrisGNBCBoston @MichaelPageWx pic.twitter.com/OrRHU3PUVa— Bryce Russo (Bubba) (@BrussoBryce) August 23, 2020
A video from Wakefield showed treetops blowing in the wind, and subsequent photos showed tree roots ripped from the ground.
.@ericfisher I don’t know Wakefield, MA is on your radar but I’m pretty sure that the storm is right over us. pic.twitter.com/Zj0eXMwLIG— Stephanie St. Martin (@StephStMartin) August 23, 2020
