Trump graffiti removed from South Boston street

The lettering, located at the intersection of I Street and near the Admiral David Farragut statue, was painted over Saturday by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, which maintains the road, Procopio said.

The phrase “Trump 2020″ had been painted in large letters on the street in two locations on William J. Day Boulevard, according to spokesman David Procopio.

Graffiti promoting the campaign of President Donald J. Trump in South Boston was removed over the weekend, according to State Police.

“The decision to paint over the graffiti was based solely on the illegality of the act, not the content or message of the graffiti,” he said in an e-mail Sunday.

Procopio said similar graffiti also had been found on East Broadway, which is maintained by the city of Boston, but Boston police did not have a record of it Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

Separately on Saturday, Trump supporters held a large “boat parade” traveling from Newburyport Harbor to Salisbury Beach, according to published reports.

The event was one of a number of flotillas organized around the country in the past several weeks supporting the president, who faces reelection in November. The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin on Monday.

An organizer of the boating event could not immediately be reached on Sunday.

