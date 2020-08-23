Two Wellfleet beaches temporarily shut after shark detections

Wellfleet’s Newcomb Hollow and Lecount Hollow beaches were closed to swimmers Sunday after a shark was detected in the water, officials said.
Newcomb Hollow Beach was closed for an hour four times starting at 12:05 p.m., 1:22 p.m., 2:05 p.m., and 3:40 p.m. after a shark pinged a buoy, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
Further south, Lecount Hollow Beach was shut between 10:38 a.m. and 11:38 a.m. after a shark was detected off the coast, according to the conservancy.
