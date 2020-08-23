Two women killed in head-on crash with wrong-way driver on Route 27 in Brockton

Two women were killed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their vehicle on Route 27 in Brockton early Sunday morning, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
The two women were traveling in a a gray 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe in the northbound lane when they collided with a blue 2009 Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling southbound in the wrong direction on Route 27 near the overpass to Route 24 at about 3:08 a.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
A 31-year-old man driving a 2000 red Chevy Tahoe also collided with the Jetta after the initial crash. He was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene.
The 66-year-old driver of the Hundai Santa Fe was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she died, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said. Her 39-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 30-year-old driver of the Jetta was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and then transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, the district attorney’s office said.
No charges have been filed, Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for the Plymouth district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail.
The crash is under investigation, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.
The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m., Brockton police said in a press release. Detectives for the Plymouth county district attorney’s office are investigating the crash along with Brockton police.
No further information was available.
