Victim of horrific Natick crash still ‘fighting for her life'

Gunner, 51, was walking on the sidewalk with her husband, 39-year-old Andrew Colbert, when the truck allegedly jumped the curb on Washington Avenue in the area of Summer Street at about 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

“[Doctors] say she’s not out of the woods and is still fighting for her life,” said Tony Catlin, 58, of Natick, a cousin speaking Sunday on behalf of the family of Kimberly Gunner.

A Natick woman was still hospitalized Sunday, recovering from traumatic injuries after a truck allegedly hit her and her husband as they were out for an evening walk, then fled the scene, according to her family and authorities.

The two were identified by family members. No charges had been filed in connection with the crash as of Sunday evening.

Colbert suffered broken ribs and collarbones, according to Gunner’s family, and was hospitalized but released that night. But Gunner’s family said her injuries were more severe, including multiple broken limbs, and said she has been under heavy sedation since the incident.

“Her body shattered almost like a glass bottle,” Catlin said in a brief phone interview Saturday afternoon. “It’s a miracle she’s still alive.”

Karen Miscia, 63, a nurse who lives near the crash site, said Sunday “it was the most devastating scene I’ve seen in my entire career.”

Gunner’s legs had been shattered and a piece of fence had gone through her chest, Miscia said in a phone interview. The couple had been hit so hard, Colbert’s wedding ring had been knocked off his finger and bone fragments were scattered in the yard, she said.

“You can’t get it out of your head,” Miscia said. “I haven’t been able to sleep.”

Another neighbor, Ann Lentell, 37, was outside having dinner when she heard a loud crash up the street, where she said a new sidewalk had recently been installed.

“We looked over to see what was going on and saw a blue pickup truck back up and then peel out,” she said. “Clearly they fled afterwards; that’s the horrible part about it,” she said.

On Wednesday, Natick Police Chief James Hicks said authorities have a person of interest in the case, who he urged to come forward. “You don’t drive down a roadway and strike two people and leave. That’s not what human beings do to each other,” he told TV crews outside the police station.

The district attorney’s office said Wednesday that police had located a “possible involved vehicle,” but said Sunday that there were no further developments in the case.

Wendy Catlin, 56, of Sudbury, another cousin of Gunner and Tony Catlin’s sister, said she was more focused on helping the couple recover than about the search for the driver. The family is devastated by the crash, she said.

“Don’t put energy into feeling vindictive about the driver; put energy into helping Kimberly and Andy fully recover,” she said. The fund-raiser she started to support them had raised more than $90,000 as of Sunday evening.

Catlin said the couple had married about a year ago, but had been together for at least five years and had recently gotten enough money together to buy a home in Natick.

“One of their favorite things to do is to go out walking together,” she said in a phone interview, noting the couple would often walk for miles.

“Most of all, they just love being together,” she said.

Colbert suffered less serious injuries in the crash, but he has been deeply traumatized by the event, she said. “He’s in a world of hurt and in emotional agony over what happened to his wife,” she said.

According to Tony Catlin, Colbert visited his wife at Tufts Medical Center for the first time on Friday. “He never thought he’d see his wife’s face again,” Catlin said.

At least three more surgeries are scheduled for the coming week to reconstruct her arms and legs, and she may need amputations, he said in a text Sunday.

“It’s a tragedy for everybody all around,” Wendy Catlin said. “It’s horrendous, but it’s also tragic for the person who was driving. Their life is never going to be the same, whether they come forward or not.”

The aftermath of the crash has also continued to reverberate in the neighborhood where it happened, where residents worry about speeding drivers on a cut-through street that provides access to walking trails and a playground.

“It’s a very common … sidewalk for kids and families to go for walks and access the playground,” said Lentell, one of the neighbors. “We were really shook about it: That could have been us.”

Miscia said with cars traveling down the road at high speed, she worries another devastating crash could take place by the playground.

“Something has got to be done because I can’t run that fast anymore over to the playground,” she said, grimly.

“Whoever saw this is going to be devastated for a while,” she said. “This woman almost lost her life. She’s going to be crippled for life. She’s got a long, long road to recovery if she’s even able to keep both her legs.”

Miscia and her neighbors are now left to wonder about the many what-ifs of the terrible crash and parse rumors about who was behind the wheel Tuesday evening.

“You ruined someone’s life — and for what reason?” she asked, thinking of the driver. “Careless driving? I don’t know.”

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.