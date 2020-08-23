53 cases of COVID-19, with one death, have been traced to Maine wedding reception

More cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a Maine wedding reception that violated attendance limits.

Maine state health officials said Saturday that so far, 53 cases of the virus have been traced back to the Aug. 7 reception in Millinocket. One person has died, according to a local hospital.

The reception at the Big Moose Inn exceeded the state’s indoor gathering limit, among other violations of state rules. The outbreak affected individuals from 4 to 78 years old, officials said.