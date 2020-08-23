School buildings need to be made safe before they reopen

There were a few vital considerations missing, in whole or in part, from the Globe’s Aug. 14 editorial “Listen to the data on school reopening.”

Face masks, distancing, cleaning, handwashing, and one open classroom window (state regulations) are insufficient to protect from airborne-aerosol transmission of the coronavirus; robust ventilation, filtration, and supplemental systems are essential but often lacking, thereby making these schools unsafe for any occupant.

In addition, community infection rates don’t account for teachers and staff coming to work from hundreds of communities (and several states); the infrastructure for rapid testing, tracing, and addressing outbreaks doesn’t exist; flu season begins in October; the list of concerns goes on.