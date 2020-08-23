Trump’s original sin

We’ve long known that the Trump campaign actively sought electoral assistance from Russia. But the Senate report puts even more meat on the bone, laying out in damning detail that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort shared confidential campaign information, including polling data, with a longtime associate the panel identified as “a Russian intelligence officer.” All this while Moscow was actively working to meddle in the 2016 election on behalf of Trump.

For four years, Donald Trump has petulantly claimed that there was no collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia.

We already knew from the Mueller Report that the Trump campaign sought to benefit from Wikileaks’ hacks of emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and the Democratic National Committee, but the Senate report confirms that the campaign also “sought advance notice about WikiLeaks releases” through Trump confidante Roger Stone, whose criminal sentence the president commuted last month.

The ugly reality is that the current occupant of the White House holds his office, in part, because of Vladimir Putin’s efforts on his behalf. This original sin of Trump’s rise to power has permanently covered his presidency in an odor of illegitimacy — which the president has only made worse over the past four years.

At the heart of all the cheating and betrayal is a single goal: Trump’s aggrandizement. Indeed, it is the animating force of Trump’s presidency and of the Republican Party.

Just as Trump was venal enough to accept foreign interference in 2016 (even going so far as to publicly request that Moscow hack Clinton’s emails), he has been more than willing to use the awesome powers of the presidency for his personal financial and political interests.

He’s shown himself willing to shake down the Ukrainian government, solicit help from China, gut the post office, and besmirch mail-in voting in order to win reelection.

He’s leveraged his position to benefit his hotels and his golf resorts, turning the presidency into a marketing tool and revenue source for his business interests.

He has focused all of his policies — and virtually all of his presidential rhetoric — on satisfying the chauvinism and insecurities of his most fervent supporters. He does this not because he cares about them, but because of the psychological benefits he receives from their adulation. Indeed, just last week Trump spoke approvingly of QAnon supporters, not because he puts much stock in their insane conspiracy theories, but because, in his own words, “they like me very much.”

When it comes to COVID-19, the fact that more than 170,000 Americans have died — in no small part because of Trump’s hasty, self-serving push to reopen the economy — is of no concern to the president and those around him. Their deaths are merely an inconvenience to be waved away, barely even worthy of commemoration.

In Trump’s world everything is about, and for, Trump.

Indeed, the Republican Party that will virtually convene this week is not, as some pundits claim, a hostage of Trumpism — it is Trump. Whatever he wants, whatever he momentarily believes, whatever impulse he needs to have sated, whatever vanity he needs flattered, is now what defines modern conservatism. When he gets a hare-brained notion like buying Greenland, rest assured there will be prominent Republicans who endorse the idea.

Republicans savaged Clinton over her private email server, outraged at the possibility that government secrets might be vulnerable to hackers. But Trump’s collusion with a foreign power in 2016 and the mounting evidence that Russia is actively interfering in the 2020 election on behalf of Trump has mostly drawn yawns from the GOP. To paraphrase Orwell, in the modern Republican Party “nothing exists except an endless present in which Trump is always right.”

Speakers at the Republican National Convention this week will undoubtedly wax poetic about their concern for the American people. They will offer paeans to the working class, suburban moms, and forgotten Americans. They will say, as politicians often do, that their number one concern is the health, well-being, and security of their fellow citizens. But don’t believe a word of it. The GOP, in its current form, exists for one reason only: to serve the needs of the man who leads it. Donald Trump wouldn’t have it any other way.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.