Northern Trust final round: Dustin Johnson hot early; Tiger finishes strong

Dustin Johnson was right back on the attack Sunday in the early stages of the final round of the PGA Tour’s Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

After draining an eagle putt on the final hole of Round 3 to cap off a 7-under par 64, Johnson eagled the second hole of Round 4. He then added birdies on the fourth and fifth holes.

Johnson entered the final round with a 5-shot lead. The Top 70 advance to the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields CC in Illinois.