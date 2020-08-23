Northern Trust final round: Dustin Johnson hot early; Tiger finishes strong

Dustin Johnson was right back on the attack Sunday in the early stages of the final round of the PGA Tour’s Northern Trust at TPC Boston.
After draining an eagle putt on the final hole of Round 3 to cap off a 7-under par 64, Johnson eagled the second hole of Round 4. He then added birdies on the fourth and fifth holes.
Johnson entered the final round with a 5-shot lead. The Top 70 advance to the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields CC in Illinois.
Johnson’s playing partner in the final group, Harris English, also played well on the front nine Sunday, with birdies on Nos. 2 and 4.
Tiger Woods shot his best round of the Northern Trust in the final round, closing with a 66 that put him at 6-under for the tournament.
Robby Shelton posted an 8-under 63 on Sunday to vault to 13-under for the tournament.
This story will be updated.