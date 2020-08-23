Bruins strike first against Lightning in Eastern Conference semifinals

In striking the first blow in this heavyweight series with a 3-2 win, the Bruins were surgical at times. They were plenty physical, needing only to match, not surpass, a Lightning anger that rose as they fell behind on the scoreboard. They beat the Lightning for the third time in 14 meetings with quick sticks, smart passes and boatloads of confidence.

There were few of those moments in Game 1.

There will surely be moments in this series, perhaps if and when Steven Stamkos returns to the Lightning lineup, when Tampa will dissect the Bruins with precision.

Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, who will rest for a day before a Tuesday-Wednesday set of Games 2 and 3. In those games, if the Bruins are as composed in critical moments as they were in the opening contest, they could have a commanding lead.

Advertisement

The Bruins scored 1:17 into the third, after Patrice Bergeron picked the pocket of defenseman Ryan McDonagh as he wheeled around the Tampa net. Marchand, who began the sequence by tracking down a loose puck in the Bolts zone and delaying until his mates arrived, was waiting at the doorstep after Bergeron and Pastrnak played hot potato. Boston 3, Tampa 0.

The Bruins’ complete game also included a healthy dollop of goaltending. Jaroslav Halak, entrusted with the Boston net from here on out, made 35 saves on 37 shots. He had a shutout until a soft Victor Hedman wrister deflected off Charlie McAvoy with 11:10 left in the third period. It was the first shot of the frame for Tampa, which pounded pucks at Halak in the second period but couldn’t solve him.

The Bruins out-attempted the Lightning, 13-2, in the first 10 minutes of the third. Tampa pushed back, but Boston survived. A final push with the net empty produced another long Hedman strike, again off the leg of McAvoy, with 1:14 left.

Advertisement

The Bruins were up, 2-0, after 40 minutes on goals by Coyle and Pastrnak.

In the first period, the Bruins put 15 pucks on Andrei Vasilevskiy, who denied perhaps their best chance of the opening frame.

About a minute before Coyle’s goal with 1:08 left in the period, Torey Krug slipped a brilliant five-foot pass through a stack of Lightning defenders at the blue line. Ondrej Kase was speeding through the middle and wound up alone. Kase entered the night with zero goals in 12 Black and Gold games. Vasilevskiy (28 saves on 31 shots) came up with a split-legged pad stop on Kase’s forehand-to-backhand bid, which didn’t rise more than a foot off the ice. He also stoned Kase on a 2-on-1 in the second period.

Vasilevskiy had little chance to stop the redirect from Coyle, who stood 10 feet to Vasilevskiy’s left and knocked a Brandon Carlo slapper out of the path of the goalie’s glove, and behind his ear. It was the third goal this postseason for Coyle, who produced a 9-7—16 line in 24 playoff games last year. Coyle, who chopped home a goal out of midair last round against Carolina, has his hand-eye working.

The top line was dangerous in the opening 20, while seeing a lot of Tampa’s two best defensive players, center Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Hedman. Marchand started the sequence that led to Carlo’s goal, curling high in the zone and stickhandling around a sea of Bolts backcheckers before Carlo got open for the point drive. He also fed Pastrnak for one of Pastrnak’s two attempts that rang the post. On the power play, Pastrnak set up a dangerous Bergeron redirect with a bullet of a no-look pass from the circle.

Advertisement

Boston went up, 2-0, on a lethal power play. The Bruins had a lengthy possession, thanks in large part to Krug’s sharp stick keeping the puck in the zone. David Krejci, still on the first unit, took a drop from Krug and floated down the right wall. Tampa’s tired legs barely moved. The Lightning sagged toward Bergeron in the bumper, but made a critical mistake.

The Lightning left the seam open. Pastrnak ripped a rocket of a one-timer under Vasilvskiy’s blocker at 4:34 of the second. Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0.

In the final 15:26 of the period, Tampa mashed the gas pedal. The Lightning flung 33 pucks toward Halak, landing 17, and allowed the Bruins six shot attempts.

Halak was a wall. His best work came midway through the second period, when he stopped three Tampa chances in the row: Erik Cernak on the rush, Nikita Kucherov on the rebound, and Brayden Point from the slot. Late in the period, he spread out to deny a bang-bang Barclay Goodrow bid.

Tampa outshot Boston, 18-7, in the second period.

Other observations:

▪ Anders Bjork, returning after a DNP to end the Carolina series, drew a trip to set up the power play on which Pastrnak scored. Bjork also forced Vasilevskiy to boot aside a hard wrister with about five minutes left.

Advertisement

▪ Zdeno Chara, hit in the hand by a shot during a second-period penalty kill, remained on the ice in some discomfort. His PK shift lasted 2:14. He didn’t miss a shift.

▪ Tampa, down by two late in the second, upped the anger level. The Lightning’s PP had a second chance with 6:24 left in the frame, after Chris Wagner was called for roughing in a scrum. The Bruins got credit for a kill, but Tampa didn’t have much going. Its first three PPs were barren.

▪ The Bolts took a frustration call late in the second, Alex Killorn blasting McAvoy away from the play. The B’s couldn’t set up.

▪ On that PP, a Krug shot ricocheted off Yanni Gourde and hit defenseman Cernak on the side of the head. He went to the bench but returned for the start of the third period.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports