Capitals can coach Todd Reirden after another playoff disappointment

On Sunday, the team fired Reirden days after losing a five-game series to Trotz’s New York Islanders and moved toward hiring the seventh coach since Alex Ovechkin entered the NHL.

In the two years since promoting top assistant Todd Reirden instead of giving Stanley Cup-winning coach Barry Trotz a raise, they’ve been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

“There was a continuity that we tried to duplicate with Todd to keep the same structure going forward,” general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters in a video interview. “I think it worked for a while, and as we evolved it started to slip and it wasn’t working. I guess in hindsight you could say we could’ve brought in a more experienced guy, but I thought that was the right decision at the right time for both the players and what we had going on in circumstances.”

Dismissing Reirden, 49, is an acknowledgement that the longtime assistant wasn’t able to make the most out of a team built to continue contending for championships with Ovechkin, centers Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, wingers Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie, and defensemen John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov in the prime of their careers.

After Trotz coached the Capitals to their first title in franchise history in 2018, an automatic extension kicked in to keep him under contract at his current salary. NHL coaching salaries had ballooned between the time Trotz signed his contract and lifted the Cup, and the organization decided to let him go rather than pay him more on a long-term deal.

“It’s disappointing for us that we couldn’t come to an agreement, a compromise on the negotiations,” MacLellan said. “We were more than willing to pay market level. I think term was the sticking point on the negotiation.”

While Reirden got a multiyear deal, Trotz’s Islanders have reached the second round twice in two chances since veteran general manager Lou Lamoriello hired him almost immediately after the Capitals let him walk.

Asked Sunday about Reirden losing his job, Trotz said: “It’s part of what you sign up [for when] coaching. That’s what you accept when you’re a head coach in the National Hockey League. Just wish him well.”

Washington’s move two years ago was made in part because members of the front office saw Reirden as head-coaching material after several years as an assistant both there and in Pittsburgh. He was a finalist for the Calgary Flames’ job in 2016 and was elevated to associate coach in Washington in 2017 to keep him from pursuing other jobs.

The Reirden-coached Capitals made the playoffs in his two seasons in charge, bowed out to the Hurricanes last year and were outclassed by the Islanders this summer. It’s the first time they failed to win a playoff series in consecutive years since 2013 and 2014, which led to a full regime change.

Ready for Round 2

The Islanders had their way with Philadelphia during the regular season, scoring five goals twice and outlasting them in a shootout of a third victory.

The Islanders, though, are not expecting an easy path through the second round of the NHL playoffs against the Eastern Conference's top-seeded team.

Game 1 is Monday night in Toronto.

When the league resumed play after pausing during the pandemic, Philadelphia won its first three games by a combined score of 11-3. The Flyers went on to eliminate Montreal and advance in the postseason for the first time since 2012.

“I really believe that there’s another level that we can attain if our top end guys execute the way we have seen them execute throughout the year,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said.

The Islanders' first win over Philadelphia was nearly 10 months ago followed by victories in November and February.

“We were on top of our game and they were still growing,” Trotz recalled. “They got better and better and they passed us in the standings.”

Vigneault brushed off his team's lack of success in previous meetings.

“I haven’t even looked, to tell you the truth, at any of the games that we played prior to the bubble,” he insisted.

Vigneault acknowledged that in previous postseasons, he did review regular season games when preparing for an opponent.

“It’s not the same,” Vigneault said. “It’s not 82 games and then you go into the playoffs. It was 12th-of-March stoppage. Stoppage for everybody. Get back to it in July.”

Before and after the season was paused, Vigneault did take note of how the Islanders have improved under their defensive-minded coach.

“He’s made that team play that full 200-foot game,” Vigneault said.

Trotz prides himself on preparing his teams for anything and everything in practices, but he won't have that luxury with the first four games of the series scheduled to be completed by Saturday

The players, according to Trotz, don't mind.

“The days are longer when you’re not playing,” he said. " Game days, guys are competitive. They sort of thrive on that. The off days are a little longer. They just want to play. You can correct a couple things in practice, but with our schedules, basically being four games in six days, there won’t be a lot of practice until Game 5 or Game 6.”

Avalanche are aching

The second-seeded Avalanche will be without goaltender Philipp Grubauer and likely will be missing defenseman Erik Johnson on Monday when they try to pull into a 1-all tie in the Western Conference semifinals against the third-seeded Stars.

Grubauer left Game 1 early in the second period with a non-contact injury. Johnson was very limited after his right leg appeared to awkwardly turn midway through the first period of Dallas’ 5-3 series-opening win.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Sunday he’s not sure how long Grubauer will be out of the lineup. He will likely be replaced by Pavel Francouz, who stopped 27 shots in a 4-0 win against Dallas in round-robin play this month in Edmonton.

Francouz faces a tough task, trying to slow the Stars’ top line of Jamie Benn, Alexander Radulov, and Tyler Seguin after the trio took over Saturday night.