Celtics pull away, and other observations on their sweep of the 76ers

But then the games moved to silent Orlando, then Ben Simmons and Gordon Hayward were hurt, and then the Celtics established that this seemingly fair fight was not fair at all.

There was a time earlier this year when a first-round series between the Celtics and 76ers, with their All-Stars, their rabid fan bases, and their simmering rivalry, would have been a seductive matchup.

Kemba Walker, who has advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time, led Boston with 32 points. Jayson Tatum added 28 points and a career-high 15 rebounds

With the score tied at 77 late in the third quarter the Celtics created separation with a 14-0 run that was sparked by Tatum, who had theretofore been relatively quiet. The All-Star had 7 points in the flurry, including a deep dagger from the top of the key. The Celtics never trailed again.

Observations from the game:

▪ Over the first 30 seconds of the game Daniel Theis threw the ball away and committed a foul on a Josh Richardson, and then he was replaced by Enes Kanter in one of the fastest switches in Brad Stevens’s coaching career. The turnover was bad but Theis has been very good in this series, and he did not play again in the first quarter. It was a bit surprising, especially as the 76ers feasted at the foul line in the first quarter and Theis is one of Boston’s best defenders, but perhaps Stevens was just trying to send a message.

Theis checked back in to start the second quarter and hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first three minutes, as the Celtics claimed the lead.

▪ Tatum averaged 8.7 3-point attempts over the first three games of this series but didn’t take one in the first half. He was moving the ball well, but there were a couple of times when it looked like he was actually over-passing, which is rare. On one, he passed up an open look so Walker could have one, perhaps knowing the point guard was cooking. Nevertheless, Semi Ojeleye, Theis, and Smart combined to take eight shots from beyond the arc in the first half, so that’s not the best ratio.

That silence did not last, though. In the second half Tatum hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 19 points.

▪ While there were times when it looked like the 76ers had quit on this series, do not lump Tobias Harris into that group.

With the Celtics leading, 80-77, Harris was inadvertently clipped by Tatum on a drive and his head slammed into the floor as he fell. There was blood, and he stayed down for several minutes before going to the locker room to be evaluated. He came back to the bench area midway through the fourth quarter with the game and his team’s season likely over, but he checked back in anyway.

▪ It’s been said in this space before, but it’s worth repeating as he continues to thrive. Celtics fans and Walker were upset about Walker’s minutes restrictions during the seeding games as the team tried to strengthen his troublesome left knee. But those seeding games meant very little, and the Celtics understood that. This was the best-case scenario they were hoping for. Walker looks like a new player, and he even has some extra energy along with good health.

▪ Smart was whistled for a questionable foul call against Joel Embiid in the opening quarter. He was frustrated by the call, and he let the officials know. Then Embiid missed both free throws, and Smart received a technical foul moments later. It seemed late, but according to the Globe’s man on the scene in Orlando, it was because Smart said to the official, “ball don’t lie.” Not really sure if that deserves a technical, but it at least gets some humor points.

▪ Walker had his way on offense, but one solid defensive stretch in which he appeared overmatched stood out, too. Late in the second quarter he found himself on Embiid near the free throw line. He got low and held his ground against the Philly big man, and Embiid settled for a fadeaway jumper that thudded off the rim. On the next possession Al Horford tried to back down Walker on the wing, but Walker stripped him.

▪ In the first half the Sixers attempted 23 free throws and committed just one turnover, and led by just 1 point at the break. That wasn’t the best sign for them.

▪ This, in all likelihood, will mark the end of Brett Brown’s tenure as the head coach of the 76ers. Selfishly, it will be sad to see him go. He’s one of the most thoughtful and insightful coaches, and his interview sessions are always a must-listen.

▪ Tatum wore a purple armband during Game 4 in honor of Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 42 on Sunday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.