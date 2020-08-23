Denny Hamlin zooms to victory in first of two NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover

Denny Hamlin zipped past teammate Martin Truex Jr. with less than 10 laps to go Saturday and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Hamlin matched Kevin Harvick for the season victory lead with six, matching his total from last season. and closing within two of his career high set in 2010. Hamlin chased down Truex, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, and held on in the first of two Cup races this weekend at Dover .… Erik Moses was named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first Black man to hold that title at any ­NASCAR track. Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot in 2021. The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011 .… Justin Allgaier held off a streaking Austin Cindric to win his first Xfinity Series race of the season at Dover.

The Patriots made official the signing of tight end Paul Quessenberry, who has spent the last four years serving as a Naval officer, and defensive tackle Xavier Williams, while releasing tight end Alex Ellis and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo. Quessenberry, 28, played defensive end in 38 games over four seasons for the Naval Academy from 2011-14. Williams, 28, is a veteran of five seasons with the Cardinals (2015-17) and Chiefs (2018-19) … Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson was released from the hospital after suffering a lacerated liver in practice this week. Johnson, who signed as a free agent during the offseason, is expected to be back at the team’s facility in the next few days. Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb returned to practice — on a limited basis — after sustaining a concussion last week … Seahawks defensive lineman Branden Jackson was “knocked out” and taken off the CenturyLink Field in Seattle on a backboard as a precaution after being injured during the team’s scrimmage. Coach Pete Carroll said Jackson had movement in all his extremities. The injury happened just before halftime of the scrimmage and Carroll ended the scrimmage after a lengthy break while Jackson was being treated. Jackson was taken to a hospital as a precaution … Backup Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Kyle Fuller was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Fuller will be allowed to practice with the team during the preseason.

NBA

Nurse voted Coach of the Year

Nick Nurse was voted NBA Coach of the Year after leading the defending champion Toronto Raptors to another 50-win season, this time without Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Nurse, who has the Raptors on the verge of the second round of the playoffs, was a runaway winner, receiving 90 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters He finished with 470 points. Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer was second after leading the Bucks to the best record in the suspended season, earning 147 points. Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan (134) was third. Leonard left Toronto for the Los Angeles Clippers after leading the Raptors to their first NBA championship last season . . . Mavericks star ­Luka Doncic was officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s Game 4 due to a sprained left ankle that caused him to exit Friday night’s 130-122 loss to the Clippers in the fourth quarter, ESPN reported. Coach Rick Carlisle said he anticipates that the Mavericks will not know whether Doncic is available until minutes before tipoff.

WNBA

Griner leaves Florida bubble

Phoenix center Brittney Griner left the league’s bubble in Bradenton, Fla., for personal reasons. Griner missed a game for the first time this season Friday and coach Sandy Brondello didn’t elaborate on the cause in her media availability before and after the game other than to say it was for personal reasons. If Griner does return to the bubble she’ll need to quarantine at least for a few days. The regular season ends Sept. 12 … Alyssa Thomas scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists, and the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty, 85-62 … The Liberty (1-12), who have lost seven in a row, announced that Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, will not need surgery on her injured ankle, although there is no timetable for her return. . . . A’ja Wilson scored 9 of her 23 points in the second quarter as the Las Vegas Aces pulled away for good and beat the Seattle Storm, 82-74 . . . Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 24 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 23 points, and the Chicago Sky never trailed in their 87-76 win over the Indiana Fever.

Soccer

Atlanta United finally scores

Pity Martinez scored two goals as host Atlanta United broke a Major League Soccer scoreless drought of more than five months with a 2-0 victory over Nashville . . . Ethan Zubak scored his first MLS goal and the LA Galaxy beat LAFC, 2-0, in the short — and, ultimately, disappointing — return of Carlos Vela. The 2019 MLS MVP, Vela, who did not compete for LAFC in the MLS is Back Tournament due to family reasons, left the game in the 57th minute after suffering a non-contact injury to his left leg … Julian Carranza scored twice and Inter Miami beat Florida rival Orlando City, 3-2, for the MLS expansion team’s first victory of the season … Maikel Chang scored his first MLS goal, added his first two assists and Real Salt Lake overcame an early own goal to beat host Colorado, 4-1 …Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will play in the Champions League soccer final Sunday in Lisbon. PSG could pick up the European Cup for the first time or Bayern Munich could become six-time winners. Around 3,000 police will be deployed on the Champs-Élysées in Paris and outside PSG’s stadium to prevent wild fan celebrations amid coronavirus concerns, if the club should win.

Miscellany

Murray wins first match in nine months

Wearing a coronavirus-conscious mask, three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Andy Murray won his first match in nine months as the ATP tour held its first tournament after a five-month hiatus because of the pandemic. Murray, who resumed his climb back from two hip operations, beat Frances Tiafoe, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-1, in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in New York. The tournament was moved from its home in Ohio to the site of the US Open. Among the notable women’s matches, Maria Sakkari swept 16-year-old Coco Gauff, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka defeated No. 15 Donna Vekic for her first tour win in a year, and 40-year-old Venus Williams lost to 20-year-old Dayana Yastremska … Maximum Security won the $500,000 Pacific Classic at Del Mar, the star-crossed colt’s second victory since moving to the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. With the victory, Maximum Security earned a berth in the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7. The 4-year-old bay colt — who was disqualified for interference after finishing first in the Kentucky Derby last year — has 10 wins in 12 career starts. Earlier this year, Maximum Security won the $20 million Saudi Cup — the world’s richest race — only to have his purse money put on hold because of issues with trainer Jason Servis, who is facing charges of using drugs on his horses . . . The University of North Carolina cleared football and multiple other sports to resume workouts after temporarily pausing all athletics activities earlier this week. The school will allow some programs to resume activities Sunday. That list includes the men’s and women’s basketball teams, cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. The football program will have to wait until Monday to resume practice.

