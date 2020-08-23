Game 29: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox bullpen struggled to hang onto a lead Saturday night in the club’s first extra-inning game of the season. Red Sox relievers yielded two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead to a 5-4 loss .

Pitching: RHP Zack Godley (0-2, 6.87)

ORIOLES (13-14): TBA

Pitching: LHP Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 7.89)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. LeBlanc: Martinez 6-14, Bogaerts 1-13, Devers 4-12, Bradley Jr. 2-10, Moreland 3-8, Vazquez 3-8, Peraza 0-8, Pillar 2-6, Chavis 0-2, Verdugo 0-2

Orioles vs. Godley: Severino 2-6, Valaika 1-4, Holaday 0-4, Williams 1-3, Santander 0-2, Alberto 0-1, Ruiz 0-1, Sisco 0-1

Stat of the Day: Alex Verdugo leads the majors in outfield assists (5).

Notes: This is the seventh meeting between the Red Sox and Orioles this season ... the series is tied 3-3 ... Godley, in his last outing, pitched four innings, allowed one run, four hits, a walk, and struck out four and took the loss against the Phillies on Aug. 17 ... The Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday after an off day on Monday. The series will take place in Buffalo, N.Y. since the Canadian government will not allow the Blue Jays to play in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.