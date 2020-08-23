Giants designate outfielder Hunter Pence for assignment

Pence was a fiery emotional leader for the Giants from 2012-2018, helping anchor teams that won the World Series in 2012 and 2014.

Pence, 37, was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for utility man Daniel Robertson , who was acquired earlier in the day from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named later.

The San Francisco Giants cut ties with outfielder Hunter Pence on Sunday, ending a second stint with the fan favorite that didn’t go nearly as well as his first.

After making the All-Star team with Texas last season, he returned to San Francisco in February on a one-year, $3 million contract but hit just .096 with two homers and six RBI in 17 games.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he simply needs to get more looks at younger players who might be a part of the team’s long-term outlook.

“Perhaps the most difficult part of this job is telling a meaningful member of the Giant family that he’s not going to be on our roster going forward,” Kapler said. “It was a very difficult conversation last night. Hunter meant so much to this team and this community.”

Robertson will report to the Giants’ alternate training site in Sacramento. The team also reinstated reliever Sam Coonrod from the 10-day injured list.

Meanwhile, Mike Yastrzemski celebrated his 30th birthday with a go-ahead home run and the Giants beat the Diamondbacks 6-1 in San Francisco for their sixth consecutive victory. Trevor Cahill and four relievers held the Diamondbacks to five hits, and the Giants completed their first three-game series sweep of the season.

Angels, Indians to meet in Williamsport in 2021

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Cleveland Indians in Williamsport, Pa., in the 2021 Little League Classic, Major League Baseball announced.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Bowman Field in front of a crowd predominantly made up of players, coaches and parents in Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Cleveland will be the home team.

The first Little League Classic pitted the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, and the event has been held annually since. This year’s game between the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, which originally was scheduled to be played Sunday, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, Indians righthander Triston McKenzie, who struck out 10 and won his major league debut Saturday, is staying with the team for at least one more start.

The 23-year-old allowed two hits and one run over six innings, becoming the eighth MLB player with double-digit strikeouts and two-or-fewer hits in his initial start.

“I’m not sure you can script a better debut than Triston had,” president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said.

Antonetti added that righthanders Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac will not start in Cleveland’s next series against the Twins. Both were demoted to the alternate training site on Aug. 14 after breaking curfew in Chicago, risking exposure to COVID-19.

White Sox’ Abreu homers again, but Cubs win

José Abreu went deep for the White Sox in the second, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats, but Yu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Cubs prevailed 2-1 to stop the South Siders’ seven-game win streak.

Abreu connected five times in the first two games against the Cubs, including three homers and four RBIs in Saturday night’s 7-4 win.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games.

The White Sox have hit 28 homers over their last eight games. They blasted 12 in the weekend set at Wrigley Field ...

Betts, Dodgers power up to rout Rockies

Kiké Hernández hit a three-run drive and Mookie Betts went deep twice in the Dodgers’ seven-homer attack in an 11-3 victory over the Rockies in Los Angeles for a three-game sweep. The Dodgers are the only team in the majors yet to lose a series, unbeaten in 11. They have won 11 of 12 games overall and own the best record in baseball at 22-8 at the halfway point of this abbreviated season. Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Will Smith and Max Muncy also homered for Los Angeles. Victor Gonzalez (1-0) earned his first major league victory ... Josh Fleming pitched five innings of two-run ball to win his major league debut, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Fleming is the 11th different starter in 29 games this season for the injury-filled Rays pitching staff. The lefty went 12-7 between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham last year ... Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift the Twins over the Royals 5-4 in Kansas City. Cruz hit a solo shot an estimated 453-feet to center field in the ninth inning for a two-run lead, helping the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season ... Sam Haggerty and Kyle Lewis homered, Justin Dunn pitched one-hit ball over six innings and the Mariners beat the Rangers 4-1 in Seattle. The trio of rookies sent the sliding Rangers to their eighth straight loss and helped the Mariners to their first series win and sweep of the season. Seattle has won five of six at home ... Fernando Tatis Jr. made two spectacular plays at shortstop, Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and the Padres got a lockdown performance from their bullpen to beat the Astros 5-3 in San Diego for a three-game sweep and their seventh consecutive victory overall.