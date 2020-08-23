Gordon Hayward leaves Orlando bubble to rehab ankle injury

“The plan of attack, from what I’ve been told, is when he’s closing in on being ready to play, he’ll be back,” Stevens said.

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward departed the NBA bubble in Orlando on Friday and will continue his rehab from a right ankle sprain away from the team, coach Brad Stevens said Sunday.

Hayward will face a four-day quarantine if he returns. He suffered a grade III ankle sprain in the final minutes of Boston’s Game 1 playoff win over the 76ers last Monday and is expected to be sidelined for a total of about four weeks. On that timeline, he could potentially be back for the conference finals if Boston advances that far.

Advertisement

Also, Hayward’s situation is complicated a bit by the fact that in the coming weeks his wife, Robyn, is expecting the couple’s fourth child. Hayward had already planned to leave Orlando to be with her for the baby’s birth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.