Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Raptors playoff series

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated August 23, 2020, 9 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will meet OG Anunoby and the Raptors in the second round of the postseason.
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will meet OG Anunoby and the Raptors in the second round of the postseason.Pool/Getty

The NBA released the schedule for the second round of the NBA playoffs Sunday night. Here’s a look at the Celtics-Raptors slate, which is best-of-seven and is set to begin Thursday. (While the NBA designates “home” and “away” teams, all games will be played in the Orlando bubble.)

Game 1: Thursday (TBD)

Game 2: Saturday (TBD)

Game 3: Monday, Aug. 31 (TBD)

Game 4: Wednesday, Sept. 2 (TBD)

Game 5: Friday, Sept. 4 (TBD)*

Game 6: Sunday, September 6 (TBD)*

Game 7: Tuesday, September 8 (TBD)*

* denotes if necessary

The Celtics went 3-1 against the defending champions during the regular season, a mark that included a 122-100 win over Toronto on Aug. 7.

