Luka Doncic’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gets Mavericks past Clippers in OT, evens series

Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining in OT to give the Clippers the lead. It simply set the stage for Doncic’s winner over Reggie Jackson. His teammates rushed out to congratulate him.

Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers, 135-133, in overtime Sunday in Orlando to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

“Big-time players make big-time plays. He’s a big-time player,” teammate Trey Burke said. “He’s proved it already in this league.”

The Mavericks had their biggest playoff comeback, overcoming a 21-point, second-quarter deficit. They had a 16-0 run in the third to take the lead — and led by 12 points in the fourth before the Clippers rallied.

Lou Williams tied it at 121 by hitting two of three free throws with 50.6 seconds remaining in regulation. After Dallas failed to score on the next possession, the Clippers called a timeout to set up a play with 24.7 seconds left.

Kawhi Leonard's 3-point shot with 0.2 seconds remaining was off the mark. The Mavericks failed on a lob toward big man Boban Marjanovic to send it to overtime.

Doncic, who didn’t have center Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out with right knee soreness, was a game-time decision due to the left ankle he hurt in Game 3. But once he stepped on the floor, he knew he would give it a go. And once crunch time hit, the ankle wasn’t even a thought.

“One of the best feelings I’ve ever had as a player,” Doncic said about the winner. “Just something special.”

Doncic got a breather to start the fourth quarter. He sat on the bench as trainers worked on his ankle. He then hopped up and down in the hallway and rode an exercise bike before returning with 8:33 remaining and the Mavericks leading, 106-96.

The teams exchanged 3-pointer after 3-pointer down the stretch of the fourth, with the Clippers pulling to 119-117 on Leonard's 3-pointer with 1:56 left. The play was set up when Jackson saved a ball from going out of bounds on his end and tossed it all the way over to Leonard in the offensive end.

Williams scored 36 points for the Clippers, and Leonard had 32. Paul George had 9 points as his struggles continued. He was 3 of 14 from the field and is shooting 29 percent in the series.

Before the game, Montrezl Harrell and Doncic exchanged a handshake and a hug as the patched things up. They were each given a technical foul after getting tangled up and exchanging words in Game 3.

Orlando Magic forward James Ennis and Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams were fined $15,000 each by the NBA for a fight that led to their ejections from Game 3 of their teams’ first-round playoff series.

Ennis and Williams had been competing for rebounding position midway through the second quarter of the Bucks’ 121-107 victory Saturday. When they headed back up the floor, Ennis shoved Williams, and Williams shoved Ennis back. As the two players were separated, Williams grabbed Ennis’s jersey. Ennis appeared to throw a fist in an attempt to free his jersey.

