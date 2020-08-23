NFL to probe lab for faulty test results

Several NFL teams interrupted their practice schedules Sunday while the league said it was investigating positive test results for the novel coronavirus processed by a New Jersey lab, BioReference. The Chicago Bears announced they had nine “false positives” in their testing results and postponed a training camp practice scheduled for Sunday morning. The Buffalo Bills said they delayed their practice by an hour. The Cleveland Browns delayed football activities until Sunday afternoon. The New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers also said they had positive tests. ”Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several [positive] tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey,” the NFL said in a written statement. “We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.” NFL players, coaches and certain team staff members are being tested daily through at least Sept. 5, under the testing program implemented by the league and the NFL Players Association. The league’s testing is handled by a single company, BioReference Laboratories.

Cardinals add veteran CB Kirkpatrick

The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to boost their secondary after a season-ending injury to Robert Alford. The Cardinals announced the 30-year-old Kirkpatrick, a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2012, agreed to a one-year deal after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, the last five as a starter. He’s played in 99 games, including 67 starts and has 10 career interceptions . . . Thin and inexperienced at linebacker after the left knee injury suffered by second-year player Mack Wilson, who may require season-ending surgery, the Cleveland Browns signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith. Smith helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to an NFL title after the 2013 season, when he returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and had 10 tackles in a 43-8 blowout of Denver . . . The San Francisco 49ers had two key players leave practice early Sunday with rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk and edge rusher Dee Ford each suffering lower-body injuries. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries. Aiyuk, a first-round pick out of Arizona State who had impressed early in camp, grabbed the back of his left leg after pulling up on a deep pass during team drills and didn’t return. Ford was hurt earlier in practice when he came up limping after a one-on-one pass rush drill. Trainers worked on his lower leg for some time and he didn’t return either.