Observations from inside the ropes at the seventh hole for the Northern Trust at TPC Boston

On Day 1, he drove it 317 yards into one of the left fairway bunkers and had to lay up. His third shot from 74 yards landed on the false front, then trickled down the hill. Bryson was beginning to boil. A chip and a nice 7-foot putt saved par, but not before he shouted down two people quietly chatting in a cart some 35 yards to his right on a path. “Do you mind talking a little quieter over there?!” DeChambeau yelled.

Bryson squared — Bryson DeChambeau, the talk of the PGA Tour since its restart after the COVID-19 shutdown, showed off more of his temper than his prodigious driving skills in his two appearances on the 600-yard, par-5 seventh.

NORTON — Sights and sounds from a volunteer worker inside the ropes on the seventh hole at TPC Boston on Thursday and Friday during the first two rounds of The Northern Trust, the first leg of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup playoffs:

On Day 2, his 351-yard drive went left again, and he put his second shot in the greenside bunker. A pretty thump out of the sand left him just 6 feet, 5 inches for birdie, but he missed that putt to the right. After tapping in for par, DeChambeau released some four-lettered frustration — at no one in particular — about missing putts and missing cuts, while sitting in the transportation cart, waiting for a ride to No. 8.

DeChambeau, the 2018 winner at TPC Boston, missed the cut but remains in the thick of the FedExCup title chase.

Picking it clean — Even before Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler peppered the 7,241-yard course for birdie after birdie on Friday, TPC Boston did not seem to be playing much defense during Thursday’s opening round.

If the timid fairway rough on the seventh hole — which for the second half of Day 1 and for most of Day 2 played more like a long par-4 — was any indication of what players would see elsewhere on the course, it wasn’t going to be much of a problem.

When all was said and done, 11 players entered the weekend at 10 under or better, and the cut line was at a generous 3 under.

Scheffler’s 59 was just the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, and Johnson’s 60 (he was 11 under through 11 holes) made them the first two players with scores of 60 or lower on the same day since the 2010 John Deere Classic.

Conditions were ideal for scoring — warm temperatures, little humidity, calm breezes — and players took advantage. And it didn’t seem to bother anyone that fans were not in attendance to help motivate their record runs.

The tournament mark of 22 under, set in 2008 by Vijay Singh and matched twice (Charley Hoffman, 2010; Henrik Stenson, 2013), seems sure to fall. Perhaps course superintendent Tom Brodeur can pull a few tricks out of his golf sleeve for Sunday.

No, really — Even before Scheffler posted his 59, I had made a notation that the 24-year-old was a player to watch. He made the seventh hole look ridiculously easy both days, posting a pair of two-putt birdies.

Still the one — Even with no fans allowed on the course, Tiger Woods still manages to draw the “biggest” galleries. About 20 folks suddenly appeared almost out of thin air around the seventh green when Woods played the hole, including ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi.

Get a grip — After his second shot ended up about 10 paces behind the green, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Woods’s playing competitor for the first two rounds) used a crosshanded grip to chip out of some of the lushest grass on the course. It left me wondering if Fitzpatrick has some hurling experience in his background.

A good walk (not spoiled) — With no fans to act as distractions, it seemed that some players had lighter attitudes on the course. On Thursday, Fitzpatrick and Woods were chatting, smiling, and laughing while walking up the fairway together.

Shop talk — So, what do golfers talk about when they’re golfing? Why, golf, of course! Bubba Watson, Charles Howell III, Denny McCarthy, and their caddies were engrossed in a conversation about putting and putters, with Isao Aoki — “Remember how he held the toe up?” — as the center of attention.

Not so fast — Luke List was paired with Scott Stallings and Brice Garnett. On Friday, all three had birdie putts; Stallings and Garnett both converted. List was the last to putt, and he slid his putt about 3 feet past the hole. As List was marking his ball in preparation for his par putt, he heard one of his playing competitors — and caddie — walking off the green toward the shuttle cart that was waiting to take them to the eighth tee. List looked over, shook his head, and mumbled to himself as he prepared to putt. After making par, he left the green talking to himself again, seemingly disgusted with the unnamed culprit’s actions. All three missed the cut.

Hut, hut — If we’re starting an NFL team composed of PGA Tour players, I’m probably taking Johnson and Tony Finau high in my draft. Johnson looks like he could throw a football 60 yards on a dime, and Finau (despite his misstep at the 2018 Masters) looks like he could reel in the pass. On defense, naturally the pick is DeChambeau. The Incredible Bulk does not appear overweight, and he does not appear musclebound. He is just thick, and he’s said he wants to add another 30 or 40 pounds. Well, that Einstein guy was pretty bright, and he had mass prominently included in that equation of his.

Expletive repeated — Speaking of DeChambeau’s outburst, there’s one four-letter word that seems to be a favorite among touring pros. Perhaps it was because there were no fans on the course — and no children’s ears to be covered! — but no one was shy about using it to describe putters, putts, chip shots, the breeze . . .

Gotta support the team — Viktor Hovland made quite the fashion statement Friday, representing his Oklahoma State days by wearing bright orange pants with a black shirt. Taking home the Mr. Congeniality Award in the fashion department was Carlos Ortiz, in salmon pants and a purple shirt. Hovland (68-70) made the cut, but Ortiz skidded to a second-round 73 and wasn’t around for the weekend.

Putt-putt golf — Rory McIlroy’s struggles on the short grass were obvious Friday when he missed a 7-footer for birdie, then lipped out the tap-in par putt and walked away with a bogey. He survived the cut on the number at 3-under 139.

Up and down — Graeme McDowell chunked a chip shot from the fringe, advancing the ball about 8 feet. He exchanged wedges, and his next one slid past the hole before he made the putt for bogey. In the very next group, Bo Hoag — from almost the same spot — rolled in a perfectly bladed wedge 21 feet, 7 inches for a birdie. Both players missed the cut.

Keeping it under wraps — I always get a chuckle when a catcher goes out to the mound to talk to his pitcher and he shields the conversation with his mitt. Well, imagine my reaction when the PGA Tour radio broadcaster — with the aid of his . . . uh, engineer? — used a large, green PGA Tour umbrella to damper his play-by-play action.

What are you doing next Tuesday? — If I’m inviting one Tour pro to join my weekly threesome on a local track, my first call would be to Jordan Spieth. Both Thursday and Friday he always had encouraging words for his playing competitors after their shots, and when he missed a makable birdie putt on Friday there was no outburst, only a consultation with caddie Michael Greller as they headed off the green. As my Gram used to say, “He seems like a nice young man.”

Who is that guy? — Have to admit, I knew nothing about Harry Higgs. Now, after seeing him play twice, I have to say he looks like a Harry Higgs, walks like a Harry Higgs, and hits the ball a ton. The 28-year-old, who grew up in Kansas and has one Korn Ferry Tour win on his résumé, also made No. 7 look easy with two birdies. I especially enjoyed how once he got over a putt he didn’t waste any time.

Call Xerox — They say the NFL is a copycat league. It’s got nothing on PGA players. Take, for instance, golf ball throwing. Upon arriving at the green, every player now marks their ball, zips it to their caddie with a variety of underhand, overhand, backhand, lob tosses for a thorough cleansing with an over-the-shoulder towel, followed by the return toss. Si Woo Kim, who shows little emotion during play, got a chuckle after he nearly sent his caddie stumbling into a bunker when his toss when high and wide. Kim then caught the return pass with his hat.

“Hello, is this Slugger White?” — The other “new” trend among players seems to be fixing (imagined?) ball marks and tamping down the grass with their putters. In Higgs’s case, it was almost from his ball to the cup. Same with Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners . . .

Zinger of the day — “About time you gave me a good read, Joe!” — Rickie Fowler to his caddie, Joe Skovron, after making a 13-foot-2-inch putt for birdie, one of only four he had Friday. The line put a smile on Skovron’s face.

Marty Pantages can be reached at martin.pantages@globe.com.