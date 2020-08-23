Red Sox fall short in finale, drop series to Orioles

Rio Ruiz drove in four runs for the Orioles, who are a surprising 14-14. The Red Sox fell to 9-20.

That the Orioles only had a two-run lead at that point was miraculous. But the Sox were unable to take advantage of the opportunity and lost, 5-4.

It took 100 pitches for Red Sox pitchers Zack Godley and Jeffrey Springs to get through four innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Camden Yards.

Godley faced 16 hitters and put eight of them on base. Only three scored as the Orioles stranded seven runners on over the first innings.

Godley walked Pedro Severino, Chance Cisco, and Ryan Mountcastle in the third inning. That was all manager Ron Roenicke could take as the righthander’s pitch count was up to 70.

Facing Springs, Ruiz lined a full-count fastball to right field to drive in two runs. Andrew Velazquez then laid down a bunt and Mountcastle scored standing.

Another waiver-wire refugee, Robert Stock, started the seventh inning for the Sox. Severino and Sisco singled, Pat Valaika bunted them over and Ruiz lined a double to left field to drive in two runs.

Kevin Pillar led off the game with a home run to center field. Baltimore starter Wade LeBlanc then walked Xander Bogaerts with two outs.

LeBlanc’s next pitch was a 66-mile-per-hour curveball to Christian Vazquez and the lefthander immediately signaled to the dugout.

LeBlanc left the game with an elbow injury. His replacement, Tom Eshelman, walked Vazquez to extend the inning.

But Michael Chavis struck out, the first of 13 consecutive outs Eshelman recorded.

The Sox did not score again until the seventh inning when Pillar singled, J.D. Martinez walked, and Bogaerts doubled to right field.

The Sox had Martinez run on contact from third base and he was thrown out at the plate when Vazquez grounded to second.

Alex Verdugo pinch hit and drew a walk off Mychal Givens in the ninth. With two outs, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde went to lefthander Tanner Scott to face lefthanded-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley went the other way with a 97-m.p.h. fastball and cracked it into the left-field seats for his second homer of the season. Jonathan Arauz singled to extend the game, but Pillar grounded into a force to end it.





