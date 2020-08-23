Red Sox will spend day off in Baltimore before heading to Buffalo

“I didn’t want guys to basically be locked up in their rooms for the whole day off,” Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. “[In Baltimore] it’s not like it’s just a free-for-all. But we have certain places they can go here. They can get out of the hotel to walk around if they want to. In Buffalo you can’t do that.”

The team starts a three-game series Tuesday in Buffalo against the Toronto Blue Jays. Under the terms of the agreement reached for the Blue Jays to use Sahlen Field this season, visiting teams are strictly confined to their hotel and the ballpark.

The Red Sox remained in Baltimore after Sunday’s 5-4 loss against the Orioles so they can better enjoy Monday’s day off.

After the Canadian government banned games in Toronto because of coronavirus concerns, the Blue Jays moved quickly to refurbish their Triple A park and have played seven games there.

“I hear it’s a good situation. I know it was a scramble to get things ready,” Roenicke said. “It will be interesting to see.”

The Sox will fly into Buffalo on Monday night.

Rotation shift

The Sox will start Kyle Hart and Nate Eovaldi in the first two games of the Toronto series. Thursday’s starter is undetermined.

Martin Perez would be on turn for Thursday but the decision was made to give him an extra day off. The Sox started splitting up Eovaldi and Perez earlier this month to ease the burden on the bullpen.

Eovaldi and Perez have averaged 5 1/3 innings in their 12 starts and have a 4.25 earned run average. The Sox have averaged only 2 2/3 innings in their other 17 starts with a 7.49 ERA.

Benintendi still recovering

There has been little news on Andrew Benintendi since he went on the injured list with a strain on the right side of his rib cage on Aug. 12. “Still a ways away,” Roenicke said. “So I really haven’t locked in on what’s going on with him.” The expectation is for Benintendi to return at some point this season. “I would be surprised if he’s not,” Roenicke said. “But I know this things at times take a long time to heal.” … Jonathan Arauz has made seven starts, more than was expected for a 22-year-old Rule 5 selection. Part of that is a last-place team evaluating a prospect but Arauz also has earned his time. “He deserves it from what he’s done so far,” Roenicke said. “I like what he’s done defensively.” … Ryan Weber worked a scoreless eighth inning. He has allowed two earned runs in 11 1/3 innings of relief after giving up 11 earned runs over 10 innings as a starter. … Baltimore’s Anthony Santander extended his hit streak to 18 games with a double in the fourth inning. It’s the longest for the Orioles since Nick Markakis had an 18-game streak in 2014.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.