Sophia Popov completes shocking victory at Women’s British Open

Moments later and still wiping away tears, Popov tapped in the putt to complete a two-stroke victory Sunday and another fairy-tale story at the Women’s British Open.

Sophia Popov marked her ball a few inches from the hole on the 18th green at Royal Troon, pulled the brim of her cap over her face, and began to cry in the arms of her caddie. The realization had finally hit her.

Ranked No. 304, Popov had never won a senior professional event before. She lost her card on the LPGA Tour at the end of last year and only qualified for the British Open via a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, which she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn’t attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertisement

This was just Popov’s fourth appearance at a major. And, as she would later reveal in public for the first time, she has been bothered by health issues for the past six years, notably Lyme disease.

No wonder the emotions flowed after shooting 3-under 68 to finish ahead of Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand (67) and become the first female golfer from Germany to win a major title. It is a life-changing victory, not least because the winner’s check of $675,000 is more than six times her entire career earnings before Sunday.

“There’s a lot of hard work behind this, a lot of struggles I went through, especially health-wise,” the 27-year-old Popov said in the presentation ceremony. “I had a lot of obstacles thrown in my way so I’m glad I stuck with it. I almost quit playing last year — thank God I didn’t.”

On a rare still day on the links in southwest Scotland, Popov began with a three-stroke lead but drove into bunker on the first hole and missed a 10-foot par putt. She barely made a mistake after that, potting 8-footers for birdies on Nos. 2 and 3, added three more to build a lead, then bogeyed the last with the tournament in hand.

Advertisement

Suwannapura, who also would have been an improbable winner with a ranking of No. 138, made four straight birdies from No. 4 to move within one stroke of the lead, but it was the closest she came. No. 8-ranked Minjee Lee, who played with Popov in the final pairing, finished third on 3 under after a round of 69.

European — Frenchman Romain Langasque captured his first European Tour title after shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 65 — tying the lowest round of the week at Celtic Manor — to win the Wales Open. Langasque finished at 8-under 276, two strokes ahead of Sami Valimaki of Finland, who shot 69. Sebastian Soderberg, who started the day tied for the lead with Connor Syme, went to the par-5 18th needing a birdie to force a playoff. His approach found the water and he wound up with a triple-bogey 8 for a 74, dropping to a tie for fifth on 4 under. Syme shot 75 to finish tied for eighth on 3 under, the second straight week he failed to win after holding the 54-hole lead.

Champions — Phil Mickelson is in Springfield, Mo., ready to make his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National having been eliminated from the PGA Tour playoffs at TPC Boston. Mickelson would have been left with just one tuneup event before the US Open at Winged Foot from Sept. 14-20, so the freshly 50 Lefty is joining fellow tour rookies Ernie Els and Jim Furyk, both of whom already have won this season, former Masters winner Mike Weir, and former Players champion K.J. Choi. Mickelson’s been paired with good friends and longtime rivals Steve Stricker and Retief Goosen. “I didn’t really want two weeks off. I’ve been working hard on my game. I want to get out and play,” Mickelson said, “so this worked out really well.”