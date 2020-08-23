Sunday’s Patriots’ practice report: Best day yet for Cam Newton

A pair of running backs missed their first practices of the season as James White and rookie J.J. Taylor were out, further depleting a corps that still is without Sony Michel (foot) and Lamar Miller (knee), who are still on the PUP.

The Patriots started Week 2 of training camp with Cam Newton flashing his most impressive day so far. The big quarterback looked large and in charge during team drills (7-on-7s and 11-on-11s).

Also absent: cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (not injury related) and Michael Jackson, rookie tight end Jake Burt, rookie receiver Jeff Thomas, and defensive linemen Beau Allen and Tashawn Bower.

Advertisement

Safety Adrian Phillips wasn’t around at the beginning but later was spotted in a baseball cap on the sideline, likely after doing some conditioning work.

Receiver N’Keal Harry, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, defensive end Derek Rivers, and cornerback D’Angelo Ross returned to practice.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham (lower body) and safety Kyle Dugger would have been listed as limited had it been a regular-season practice.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Shorts and shells

ARMS RACE

Newton completed 28 of 39 reps during team drills that were run mostly at three-quarter speed with less-than-aggressive defense and he easily could have had more completions but was hurt by several drops.

Newton appeared comfortable in command as he ran a variety of plays, showing off his arm from the pocket and his legs on roll-out throws and runs.

Brian Hoyer completed 15 of 21 passes with an interception. Hoyer’s arm has looked live since the start of camp.

For the second straight practice, Stidham was limited, participating only in individual drills as he nurses a lower body injury. Stidham did some footwork/agility drills and then threw passes mostly to the tight ends during individuals drills. He also threw a nice deep ball to former Auburn teammate Will Hastings during individual work.

Advertisement

JUST FOR KICKS

Rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser had his most active practice since Day 1, working on kicks off a tee, then with snapper Joe Cardona and holder Jake Bailey and then during full-team snaps. Rohrwasser struggled during the first two sessions but rebounded during the team work, with Bill Belichick right behind him. Rohrwasser nailed 2 of 4 kicks (from 45-47ish yards) into the skinny posts and likely would have been 3 of 4 (and maybe even 4 of 4) had he been kicking at regulation posts. It was an important bounce-back for Rohrwasser as several outlets, including NFL Media and ESPN reported the Patriots hosted Nick Folk on Saturday. Folk kicked for New England last season.

TOP PLAYS:

▪ Ryan Izzo’s fingertip catch and secure of a Newton fade while tumbling in the corner of the end zone was the best play of the day and a worthy candidate for play of the summer so far.

▪ Justin Bethel picked off a deep Hoyer pass intended for Damiere Byrd.

▪ Mohamed Sanu caught a deep touchdown pass from Newton on the last play of the day. It was combo’s smoothest connection of the camp

ODDS AND ENDS:

▪ Damien Harris continues to have an outstanding camp. The second-year running back’s legs have been lively, his hands have been reliable and he certainly appears as though he’s right where he’s supposed to be in pass protection, but with limited contact, it’s not always easy to judge. With four backs out Sunday, Harris and Rex Burkhead had a ton of touches.

Advertisement

▪ Harry appeared gassed at the end of practice and didn’t participate in the hurry-up team drills that closed the workout. Instead he chatted with a trainer.

▪ Justin Bethel, Myles Bryan, J.C. Jackson, Terrance Brooks, and Jonathan Jones had pass breakups.

▪ Cassh Maluia stripped fellow rookie Devin Asiasi after it appeared the tight caught a pass but didn’t secure it. Asiasi was sent on a penalty lap for infraction. He also ran an earlier lap for an undisclosed reason.

▪ It wasn’t all bad for Asiasi, however, as he made a nifty catch during 7-on-7s despite tight coverage from Devin McCourty.

▪ Brian Lewerke made several nice throws, including connections with Gunner Olszewski and Hastings and another to Jakob Johnson while running some 11-on-11 plays against a defense that featured plenty of projected starters.

▪ Sacks are always tough to judge during practices because of the logical “hand’s-off” policy when it comes to the quarterbacks, but Deatrich Wise was a menace off the edge definitely would have had at least two late in practice.

▪ Safety Kyle Dugger was limited to some stretching and stationary bike work.

▪ The sun wreaked havoc with the receivers during deep drills with several unable to catch passes after being temporarily blinded.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.