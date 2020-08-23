Takuma Sato wins Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato of Tokyo won the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, capturing his second title since becoming the first Japanese driver to win it 2017.

“This is unbelievable,’' Sato said. “The entire Rahal Lannigan Letterman Racing team did an unbelievable job.”

After running a torrid pace to lead the field in the final stages of the race, Sato was escorted under caution across the finish line by runner-up Scott Dixon, who led 111 laps, and Rahal Lannigan Letterman Racing teammate Graham Rahal, the son of 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal.