Takuma Sato wins Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato of Tokyo won the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, capturing his second title since becoming the first Japanese driver to win it 2017.
“This is unbelievable,’' Sato said. “The entire Rahal Lannigan Letterman Racing team did an unbelievable job.”
After running a torrid pace to lead the field in the final stages of the race, Sato was escorted under caution across the finish line by runner-up Scott Dixon, who led 111 laps, and Rahal Lannigan Letterman Racing teammate Graham Rahal, the son of 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal.
“I’m really proud of the team,‘' said team owner Bobby Rahal. “We qualified well as a group and the race pace was good. Obviously, we feel very, very happy.”
Rookie driver Spencer Pigot brought out the final caution off the race when he spun out coming out of Turn 4 with five laps to go and careened across the track and broadsided the padded attenuator at the opening of pit road.