A great show doesn’t have to make me happy, it just has to make me think

Q. I see that you like “I May Destroy You.” I tried it and found it way too dark. Why, oh, why would I want to watch such a nightmare unfold?

I answer this question, in different forms, a lot — posed by readers mostly, but also by my husband, who didn’t watch Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” with me. Even some viewers who enjoy crime and horror series, with their violence and malevolence, prefer to stay away from disturbing themes when they’re presented without genre trappings, in a more realistic and raw way, as they are in “I May Destroy You.”

I was thinking about this last night after watching “Rewind,” an Amazon documentary made by a man looking back at having been sexually abused as a child. The film, which also gets into family cycles of abuse, is chilling, to put it mildly. But it also represents a triumph of sorts, as the filmmaker takes ownership of his history by interviewing his parents, his child psychologist, the cops, and others — by making the movie, in a way. The bravery is inspiring.

Also “I May Destroy You” and “Rewind” invite the viewer into compassion. By watching Coel tell a story about her character, Arabella, being drugged and raped, we are shown the hardships that too many people face. We are invited into compassion and outrage, too, as we see a person get away with a heinous crime, or as we see the systemic problems that led to the absence of punishment, or that led to the crime in the first place.

I also like having my eyes opened. There are other consent issues afoot in “I May Destroy You,” too, not only with Arabella but among her circle of friends. Different situations arise throughout the 12 half-hour episodes of the season, including a man who removes his condom during sex, that outline some of the less-explored areas of consensual relations. I’d rather think about these difficult issues than pretend that they don’t exist, or that they could never affect me or someone I care about. I’d rather fully comprehend that child rape can exist in such a seemingly happy middle-class family than look away. Denial, distance, or numbness is not for me.

Bottom line, if it represents even a tiny part of the human experience, I want to see it, happy or not. I want to talk about it with other people and share the hard feelings. To understand dark extremities, I think, is to give joy its other bookend. Obviously there’s a whole lot to say on the topic; it reaches into the value and purpose of art.

MATTHEW GILBERT

