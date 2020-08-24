This week’s TV: The Fox News ‘Hoax,’ prime time for Republicans, and the VMAs

Brian Stelter of CNN’s “ Reliable Sources ” has a new book out on Tuesday, smack in the middle of the Republican National Convention, that takes on the relationship between President Trump and a key right-wing media outlet: Fox News.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Aug. 24-30.

Called “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” it’s based on Stelter’s interviews with more than 300 past and present Fox staff members. The book made headlines last week when an excerpt was published in Vanity Fair alleging that Fox star and fawning Trump fan Sean Hannity had told associates he thinks the president is “crazy.” Stelter also writes in the piece that, early on in the Trump era, Hannity gained weight and vaped a lot, which some around him blamed on Trump-related stress. “If you were hearing what I’m hearing, you’d be vaping too,” Hannity reportedly told a colleague.

Known around the White House as Trump’s “shadow chief of staff,” Hannity has found the role both “a thrill” and “a serious burden,” Stelter writes. “Hannity counseled Trump at all hours of the day; one of his confidants said the president treated Hannity like Melania, a wife in a sexless marriage.”

Stelter also notes in the VF excerpt that those Fox people he spoke to for the book were frustrated: “Staffers described a TV network that had gone off the rails. Some even said the place that they worked, that they cashed paychecks from, had become dangerous to democracy. They felt like the news division had been squeezed out in favor of pro-Trump blowhards.” One remorseful Fox anchor said to Stelter, “We surrendered, we just surrendered,” and another anchor asked him, “What does Trump have on Fox?”

Like so many of the books that go behind the scenes of Trump’s White House, “Hoax” may not shock. We know so much of this already, intuitively, or from clues on social media, or simply from watching Fox. But still, seeing all the chaos and hypocrisy verified and laid out in an orderly fashion can be powerful. “Hoax” is currently the No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. It’s the Republicans’ turn this week, from Monday through Thursday nights, with both virtual material and a few live events taking place in Charlotte. The details of the schedule for the Republican National Convention are still unclear, as the roster continues to develop and as President Trump tries to avoid pre-recorded addresses in order to create a ratings blockbuster with the help of two “Apprentice” producers. Here’s what we know: The roll call to re-nominate Trump will be Monday, Melania Trump will speak Tuesday from the White House Rose Garden, Vice President Pence will talk on Wednesday, and Trump, who is expected to speak each night, will give his acceptance speech on Thursday from the White House. Also on the docket: Four of Trump’s children (Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric, and, yes, Tiffany); Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters; and Nick Sandmann, the Kentucky teen whose staredown with a Native American protester, went viral. You’ll be able to watch all or portions of the convention on the networks, cable news channels, and online.

Michaela Coel in the HBO series "I May Destroy You." Natalie Seery/HBO

2. The vivid, thought-provoking, challenging HBO series “I May Destroy You” finishes its first season on Monday at 9 p.m. It has been one of the year’s best and most powerful shows so far, taking on various kinds of sexual trauma within the context of a group of well-drawn characters in London. Written by, co-directed by, and starring Michaela Coel, it is, without a doubt, one of the most intricate and humane TV portrayals of sexual assault I’ve seen. It’s a groundbreaking model of how to honor the complexities of the subject without succumbing to lecture, exploitation, or Lifetime-like glibness.

3. The MTV Video Music Awards is due Sunday night at 8 p.m., although some of the plans are still in flux due to COVID-19 concerns. Performances will take place at various outdoor locations around New York City with limited or no audiences, after the original plans to have a socially distanced event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center were scrapped. Among those set to perform: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, and Miley Cyrus, with more performers set to be announced in the coming days. Keke Palmer is hosting, and, for the first time, the event will be simulcast on a broadcast network, the CW.

4. On Thursday, HBO Max is premiering a six-episode British comedy series called “Pure,” based on the memoir by Rose Cartwright. It follows 24-year-old Marnie (Charly Clive), who has a painful form of obsessive compulsive disorder — nicknamed Pure O — where her obsessions take the form of intrusive sexual thoughts. When it premiered in the U.K. last year, the Guardian wrote, “It is bravely and expertly done.”

5. This one is studded with stars. “Women in Film Presents: Make It Work!” is an hour-long variety special in support of getting women and women of color back in the entertainment workforce as it is rebuilt during the pandemic. Airing at 8 p.m. on Wednesday on the CW, it will feature Malin Akerman, Lake Bell, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Logan Browning, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Rosario Dawson, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Gillies, Kathryn Hahn, Ashlyn Harris, Rachael Harris, Cheryl Hines, Sarah Jeffery, Ali Krieger, Javicia Leslie, Melanie Liburd, Rita Moreno, Andrea Savage, Sherri Shepherd, Alexandra Shipp, Rain Valedz, Michaela Watkins, Kym Whitley, and Alfre Woodard.

An image from the Showtime docu-series "Love Fraud," about a con man and bigamist who preyed on women online. Courtesy of SHOWTIME

CHANNEL SURFING

“Love Fraud” A twisty docu-series about a con man and bigamist who preyed on women online. Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“All Together Now” Auliʻi Cravalho stars as a homeless teen with big dreams in this YA tale, co-starring Justina Machado, Fred Armisen, and Carol Burnett. Netflix, Friday

“Corporate” Alas, here’s the final episode of this wonderfully twisted workplace comedy. Comedy Central, Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Love in the Time of Corona” A kind of “Love Actually” for this moment, as it moves among four or five stories about love at various stages during quarantine. Freeform

“Ted Lasso” A feel-good sports comedy starring Jason Sudeikis as an American coach in England. Apple TV+

“In My Skin” The heartbreaking and funny five-episode story of a teen girl who hides her grim home life from her friends. Hulu

“Frayed” A warm, funny six-part British-Australian import about a woman who loses her husband and their fortune at the same time. HBO Max

“Lovecraft Country” An exuberant supernatural series about Black characters trying to survive monsters and 1950s Jim Crow America. HBO

“The Capture” A provocative six-episode British crime thriller about the world of deep fakes. Peacock

“We Hunt Together” A “Killing Eve”-like British import series about a pair of oddball detectives trying to track down a pair of oddball murderers. Showtime





