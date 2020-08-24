Delta warns of 1,941 job cuts for pilots on grim travel outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. will furlough 1,941 pilots in October because it sees little chance of improvement in the bleak outlook for commercial flying over the next six months.

The carrier will have more pilots than it needs to fly a reduced schedule even after 1,806 voluntarily retire early, according to a company memo sent to aviators Monday. Delta also said the layoffs could be reduced or avoided if the company and the Air Line Pilots Association labor union can reach an agreement to cut costs as the coronavirus guts demand for flights.

“We are six months into this pandemic and only 25% of our revenues have been recovered,” John Laughter, senior vice president of flight operations, said in the memo. “Unfortunately, we see few catalysts over the next six months to meaningfully change this trajectory.”