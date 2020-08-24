Massachusetts workers on unemployment will get temporary $300-a-week bump

Recipients of Massachusetts unemployment benefits will see an extra $300 a week in their checks for three weeks, the Baker administration confirmed Monday.
The state’s application for money to pay the added benefits was granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday.
President Trump ordered FEMA earlier this month to distribute up to $44 billion to states after Congress failed to extend a program that had provided $600 a week in extra jobless benefits.
The state Department of Unemployment Assistance said those eligible for jobless pay for the weeks ended Aug. 1, Aug. 9, and Aug. 15 will see the money “in coming weeks,” after it makes necessary adjustments to its computer system. The state will automatically add the money to checks for most recipients.
