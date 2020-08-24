TikTok says it’s suing the US over ban, claims no security threat

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok said it is asking a judge to block the Trump administration from enacting a ban on the Chinese social-media network, as the company brings a geopolitical fight over technology and trade into a U.S. courtroom.

TikTok said in a blog post Monday that its parent, ByteDance, is challenging an Aug. 6 order from President Donald Trump prohibiting U.S. residents from doing business with TikTok under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The White House issued a second order Aug. 14 under a separate national security law that would force ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets.