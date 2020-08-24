A viewers’ guide to the Republican National Convention

The four-day Republican National Convention begins Monday, culminating in Presidential Donald Trump accepting the nomination for a second term from the White House.

The GOP says the convention will contrast with the Democrats’ largely taped gathering last week by featuring more live events with audiences from Washington and around the country. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said it would feature “people whose lives have been impacted and measurably and consequently changed due to the efforts and policies of President Trump.”

Trump plans to speak every night -- a departure from the norm where the candidate typically only spoke on the last night to accept his party’s nomination.