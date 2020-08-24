Saying ‘I do’ at a ‘minimony’

In reality, the room looked starkly different than it would have pre-pandemic. With enough room to seat 80 to 120 guests, the almost 3,000-square-foot space had been set up to accommodate just 10 people. Few chairs had been placed on the floor, and glammed-up guests donned masks. There were no corners allotted for frenzied conversation and catch-up between old friends. There was no dance floor.

But first impressions aren’t always what they seem.

At first glance, the St. James Room in the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel looked completely normal. Its ceiling-length mirrors reflected the soft wedding decorations sprinkled around the room. Evening light poured in through the windows, blessing the golden-colored chairs and the floral archway beneath which the bride and groom would soon share their vows.

The DiCaronimos celebrate their marriage in a space that typically holds up to 120 guests. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

That’s because this was a “minimony,” a socially distanced, COVID-friendly celebration the hotel has specifically created for couples eager to host their weddings indoors once again. But it eliminates the (literal) touchy-feely aspects of an event that can easily become a breeding ground for COVID-19. (Last week, more than 50 cases and one death were linked to a Maine wedding.)

“It’s definitely a different kind of celebration,” said Alice Fay, the hotel’s wedding specialist. “Seeing all the happy couples and their families and the excitement — that’s what makes it worth it.”

The ceremonies adhere to state safety guidelines that call for masks, social distancing, and limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 25 people. Guests may remove their face coverings only when all hotel staff have left the room. And the tables for post-ceremony champagne toasts are spread 6 feet apart.

The Fairmont Copley hosted five ceremonies the first weekend it offered the package. Now it has more than four dozen bookings through December. (In a normal year, the hotel hosts 70 large-scale weddings in its three main rooms.) Similar wedding packages are trending around the country, including at the Boston Public Library.

So “minimonies” are the new thing — the latest alternative to traditional weddings that have been evolving since March. First came virtual Zoom weddings. Then small, do-it-yourself backyard celebrations. And now this.

For bride Laura DiCaronimo, an August wedding at the Fairmont Copley couldn’t have come at a better time in a year otherwise marred by death and devastation. “I don’t care if it’s the middle of the end of the world,” she said. “This is my wedding day.”

DiCaronimo originally planned an October wedding at a Fitchburg brewery. Shortly after those plans were put in jeopardy by the COVID crisis, her mother’s health deteriorated. She decided the wedding needed to happen sooner. “The stress of wedding planning is real, but it’s exciting,” she said. “But then it went from exciting to scary to hellish. And everything became unthinkable and impossible. And had we done our plan, my mom might have not been able to come. That would have broken me.”

Laura DiCaronimo is walked down the aisle by her father, Anthony DiGeronimo. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Despite a limited guest list, Katelyn Lynch’s “minimony” came with an unexpected positive.

Her parents had exchanged vows in the hotel’s Oval Room 47 years ago. Yet before the pandemic the venue was far out of Lynch’s price range. But with no choice other than to have a small wedding, she could afford to say “I do” in the same room as her mom and dad did.

Advertisement

That made it easier for the bride to accept the fact that her husband’s family wouldn’t be able to travel from Florida to attend.

“It was lovely,” said Lynch. “I know there’s nothing much more I can wish for at this point. Getting married during a pandemic in this beautiful room? Perfect.”

Each minimony at the Fairmont Copley costs $1,000 for a one-hour ceremony and champagne celebration. For many couples, the price is right.

“When we opened up, people started sending requests like they were auditioning for a spot,” said Fay. “People were sending their love stories to my inbox. We just did first-come, first-serve.”

