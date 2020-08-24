3 men rescued after boat overturns off Nahant

Three men were rescued after their boat overturned off of Nahant Monday afternoon.
The boat was a 22-foot fishing vessel, according to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer, and the incident happened around 4 p.m. The Lynn Fire Department and the Nahant Fire Department both responded with water rescue teams.
“The Nahant rescue unit was able to get to these young men and rescue them out of the water,” Archer said.
The men, who Archer said were young and looked to be in their 20s, suffered no injuries and declined medical care.
All three were wearing life preservers. Archer did not know the cause of the incident, and simply said that the vessel “encountered problems.” He said the vessel will be towed into harbor and assessed for damage.
