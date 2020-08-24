Alleged killer of Roxbury convenience store clerk held without bail on murder charge

Stephon Samuel , 25, who is accused of killing Tanjim Siam, 24, was arraigned on charges of murder, armed assault to murder, armed robbery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

A Lynn man was ordered held without bail Monday as he faces charges that he murdered a Roxbury convenience store clerk who died Saturday, more than a month after he was shot in the head.

During the online proceeding of the Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court, Samuel also was charged as a Level 1 Armed Career Criminal based on a 2016 conviction for a drug distribution crime, the DA’s office said.

Municipal Court Judge Kenneth Fiandaca ordered Samuel held without bail. Samuel’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

“This was a shameful and cowardly act of violence against a man who did nothing but comply with his killer’s demands,” Rollins said in the statement. “My Office will hold this individual accountable for taking Mr. Siam’s life and for the harm and trauma that he has inflicted on Mr. Siam’s family and the community around this store.”

Rollins said she and her staff had spoken with Siam’s family, who traveled from their home in Bangladesh after the shooting to be at his bedside.

“They are devastated,” Rollins said. “Siam came here for a better life and his life was violently stolen. We are working to provide this family, and all of our other survivors of homicide, with the resources and assistance that they need during this terrible time.”

Samuel is accused of shooting Siam during a July 14 robbery at the M&R Convenience Store on Shawmut Avenue, where Siam worked, prosecutors said.

He allegedly went into the store shortly after 9 p.m. and acted like he was going to make a purchase, but instead pulled out a gun and robbed the store, prosecutors said.

Siam turned over the money in the cash register and other items, and Samuel allegedly forced him at gunpoint to go to another area of the store, where Samuel allegedly shot Siam at close range before fleeing, prosecutors said.

Siam died Saturday, one day after he was taken off life support, according to the Boston Convenience Store Owners Association.

Surveillance cameras captured the robbery and the shooting, and fingerprints at the scene matched Samuel’s prints, prosecutors said. Investigators also matched ballistic evidence from the Roxbury shooting to a gun that Samuel allegedly used later for a July 22 armed robbery in Brockton, prosecutors said.

When Samuel was first charged in Siam’s shooting earlier this month, he was already being held at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility on charges related to the Brockton armed robbery, authorities said.

