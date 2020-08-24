Anthony Martignetti, star of iconic 1969 Prince Spaghetti commercial, dies at 63

“It is with a heavy and hurting heart that we announce to our family and friends that our brother Anthony J. Martignetti passed away suddenly in his sleep last night,” his brother wrote. “None of us have accepted this yet and I don’t know when we will. RIP little brother, till we meet again, I love you.”

Anthony Martignetti, who starred at age 12 in an iconic Prince Spaghetti commercial shot in Boston’s North End in 1969, has died, his family confirmed early Monday.

A cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

In the summer of 1969, when he was 12 years old, Anthony Martignetti, whose family had emigrated from Italy just three years before, was plucked from the streets of the North End and chosen to star in a television commercial that became a phenomenon, one that ran nationally for nearly 14 years and turned his name into an Italian-American icon.

It opens with his “mother,” played by fellow North End local Mary Fiumara, yelling from a tenement window on Powers Court for her son: “Anthony! Anthony!” Next, we see Anthony running home, dodging the pushcarts of the Haymarket, through a schoolyard, and finally up Powers Court, as a narrator intones:

“Anthony Martignetti lives in Boston, in the Italian North End, the home of the Prince Spaghetti Company. Anthony knows a lot about Prince, because it’s something that grows you. Most days, Anthony takes his time going home, but today is Wednesday, and in the North End of Boston, Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti day.”

“I always understood that it was larger than me, that I had a responsibility to preserve what that commercial meant to people,” Anthony Martignetti, who later worked as an associate court officer at Dedham District Court, told the Globe last year. “I knew that if I got in trouble, little Anthony from the spaghetti commercial would be all over the paper.”

