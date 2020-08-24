Contest: So you think you know Rhode Island politics? This is your chance to prove it

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think that Rhode Island Republicans should introduce the nation to doughboys at the RNC this week. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 21,022 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 130 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 1.9 percent. The state announced two new deaths, bringing the total to 1,030. There were 81 people in the hospital, nine in intensive care, and five were on ventilators.

Do you think you know more about politics than Scott MacKay? Do you find yourself asking questions like, “Who’s doing the mail ballots in that race?” Do you annoy your friends by reminding them that signs don’t vote?

This is the perfect contest for you.

We’re roughly two weeks from the Democratic and Republican primaries in Rhode Island, so Rhode Map is giving you the chance to pick the winners of 41 races, including the matchups in US House District 2, four mayoral contests, and each battle in the state legislature.

You can fill out an entry by clicking here. (The contest will close at midnight on Sept. 8, and we’ll announce the winners just as soon as we actually know who won.)

And because no contest is fun without prizes, the top five finishers will receive Rhode Map tote bags. The first-place winner will also get to write a special introductory one-liner at the top of Rhode Map (with editorial approval by me).

So vote early and vote often. And make sure you encourage your friends to fill out the form as well.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ The conventions may be going virtual, but there is still plenty of door-to-door politicking happening in Rhode Island as we gear up for the Sept. 8 primary. Ed Fitzpatrick traveled all the way to Cranston to learn how two Democratic primary opponents are handling campaigning in a pandemic.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Layne Mayer, co-founder of VISIT, a monthly subscription activity kit and app for family members and friends caring for people living with dementia. Have someone Ed should talk to for this weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ A study released last week shows Rhode Island’s strategy for reopening child care centers was successful at limiting new coronavirus cases.

⚓ Here’s a fun read for anyone who is still working mostly from home: How this family room in a Jamestown home was upgraded to double as office space.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: The Massachusetts primary is only a week away, and the Globe looks at how US Senator Ed Markey has reinvented himself while challenger US Representative Joseph Kennedy III seeks to add the next chapter to his family’s political dynasty.

⚓ Race: My colleague Bob Hohler looks into why there are so few Black athletic directors at New England’s colleges.

⚓ Coronavirus: There’s a movement to make affordable do-it-yourself tests easily available around the country, but there are some questions about their accuracy.

⚓ Cape Cod: Is it possible that the pandemic will make the Cape even more unaffordable?

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo’s coronavirus press conference is today a 1 p.m.

⚓ The Republican National Convention begins tonight, and President Trump is expected to speak every night.

⚓ The Center for Reconciliation is holding a 4:30 p.m. Zoom event to discuss some of the controversial monuments and memorials across Rhode Island.

