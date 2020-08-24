FBI searching Quincy storage facility

The FBI executed a search warrant Monday morning at a storage facility in Quincy, and hazardous evidence specialists were on scene, police said.

Kristen Setera, an FBI spokeswoman, confirmed around 11:15 a.m. that the bureau and its law enforcement partners were conducting “court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”

She declined further comment on the nature of the probe but confirmed that a Hazardous Evidence Response Team, or HERT, had responded to the scene. There is no danger to the public, Setera said.